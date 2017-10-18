GAA

Eamonn Fitzmaurice is expected be ratified as Kerry senior football manager tonight.

The proposal has already been unanimously supported by the Executive Committee but it is the county committee made up of the club delegates together with the Executive committee members who will decide.

The October meeting of the County Committee will take place in Austin Stack Park this evening at 8pm.

SOCCER

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says James McCarthy may feature during Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Arsenal.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder hasn’t played this season due to a knee injury.

McCarthy was called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the recent qualifiers with Moldova and Wales, but wasn’t risked by Martin O’Neill.

RUGBY

Ulster look like they’ll continue to be without captain Rory Best for Sunday’s Champions Cup meeting with La Rochelle.

The hooker still hasn’t fully recovered from a hamstring injury, but may still travel to France with the rest of the squad according to head coach Jono Gibbes.

Jared Payne will also miss Sunday’s Pool 1 encounter, as the province are still exercising caution after migraines cut short his Lions tour in the summer.

SNOOKER

Defending champion Liang Wenbo registered a maximum 147 break in his second round win over Tom Ford today at the English Open.

Both Mark Allen and Joe Swail lost their second round ties this afternoon.