SOCCER

Craig Shakespeare has been sacked as Leicester City manager.

Last night’s 1-1 draw with West Brom leaves the 2016 champions in the Premier League’s bottom three.

Shakespeare guided Leicester to safety last season following a poor start under Claudio Ranieri.

But with just one win to their name from the opening eight games of the season, Leicester’s owners have called time on Shakespeare’s reign.

GAELIC GAMES

Pat Gilroy says he’s hopeful of announcing his backroom team next week.

The new Dublin hurling manager says he’s still in the process of putting together his coaching ticket.

SNOOKER

Ken Doherty has been beaten in the first round of the English Open.

The former World Champion went down 4-1 to Northern Ireland’s Gerard Greene.

RUGBY

Warren Gatland says he won’t take charge of another rugby union tour involving the British and Irish Lions again.

The Wales coach oversaw an impressive series draw against New Zealand in the summer – but he says personal abuse and negativity from the local press marred the trip.

Gatland also claims he was hurt by criticism from Sean O’Brien following the tour.

The next tour isn’t until 2021, when the Lions head to South Africa.

HORSE RACING

Even before Qipco British Champion’s Day at Ascot on Saturday, Aidan O’Brien may well have equalled Bobby Frankel’s record of Group 1 Flat winners in a calendar year as he saddles Caulfield Cup favourite Johannes Vermeer in the early hours of Saturday morning.

But whether he arrives at Ascot with 25 Group 1s in the bag or not, all eyes will certainly be on O’Brien’s efforts to break the record on Saturday, and today he began to reveal his Ascot plans.

Both Cliffs Of Moher and globe-trotting Highland Reel look set to take their chances in the Qipco Champion Stakes, while Caravaggio looks set to renew hostilities with old rival Harry Angel in the Champion Sprint.

Hydrangea looks set to contest the Fillies & Mares, and could be joined by stable companion and old rival Rhododendron, although the latter may well wait for the Breeders Cup at Del Mar, where she may be joined by stable companion Seventh Heaven.

The main question surrounds Churchill, with O’Brien and his owners mulling over whether to run him in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes or the Champion Stakes. “It’s not definite yet whether Churchill will drop back to one mile in the QEII or run in the Champion Stakes. We’ll be talking things over, keeping an eye on the ground and leaving a decision as late as possible,” said O’Brien.