SOCCER

It’s being reported that Cork City’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division meeting with Derry City will go ahead, despite significant storm damage at Turners Cross.

Half of the roof of the Derrynane Stand collapsed as a result of Storm Ophelia earlier today, throwing the already-rescheduled meeting into dowubt.

The game was originally slated for tonight, but postponed for 24-hours as a result of the storm.

Club officials remain hopeful of the game going ahead, with Cork needing just one more point to seal a first title since 2005.

Ben Davies has been ruled out of Tottenham’s Champions League trip to Real Madrid tomorrow night due to illness.

In better news for Spurs, Danny Rose and Moussa Dembele have returned to training and could feature at the Bernabeu.

Both sides have won their opening two games in Group H.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley says he’s putting the club up for sale.

His lawyer claims he wants the deal done by Christmas.

In a statement, St James Holdings Limited says it’s looking for someone with the money to take the team to the “next level”.

Ashley bought Newcastle ten years ago – and recently admitted he didn’t have the funds to compete at the top end of the transfer market.

RUGBY

Welsh players will now have to play for a club in Wales to be eligible for the national team – unless they’ve got more than 60 caps.

Bosses are scrapping their wildcard system – that allows four picks from those contracted elsewhere.

Anyone already outside of Wales will be exempt.

But 28-times capped scrum-half Rhys Webb won’t be eligible – after agreeing a move from Ospreys to Toulon in France next season.