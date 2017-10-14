GAELIC GAMES

Kerry legend Paul Galvin says he has no issue with his former team-mate Colm Cooper profiting from his upcoming testimonial dinner.

Yesterday the G-A-A’s Director General Páraic Duffy claimed that such events are “against the ethos of the GAA.”

Duffy added that how it ‘might impact’ on their amateur status and rules.

Galvin doesn’t agree http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/galvincooper.mp3

RUGBY

Leinster have overcome a nervy final few moments to get their European Champions Cup campaign off to the perfect start.

They’ve secured a bonus point 24-17 win over Montpellier at the RDS, in a game that could prove crucial in their quest to secure a quarter-final spot.

Leo Cullen’s side scored two tries either side of the break, with Joey Carbery and Josh Van Der Flier going over in the 1st, and Robbie Henshaw and Barry Daly in the 2nd.

Stephen Doyle reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ftleinster.mp3

SOCCER

Manchester City have a two point lead at the top of the Premier League after thrashing Stoke.

They ran out 7-2 winners.

Crystal Palace finally have their first top-flight victory after beating champions Chelsea 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Tottenham secured a 1-nil win over Bournemouth – their first Premier League win at Wembley.

Elsewhere Swansea beat Huddersfield 2-nil, while Burnley and West Ham drew 1-all.

For the second year in a row Liverpool and Manchester United have played out a scoreless draw at Anfield.

A predominantly defensive display by Jose Mourinho’s side has again frustrated their rivals, who had the majority of the game’s chances.

The best of those came in the 1st half with David de Gea producing a stunning save to deny Joel Matip.

Man United fan Dodie Constable reviews proceedings http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Dodie.mp3

Celtic remain top of the Scottish Premiership table after a home victory over Dundee.

The 1-nil win sees them ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference – after they beat Hibernian by the same scoreline.

Motherwell are up to fourth thanks to a 2-1 win at Hamilton.

Kilmarnock beat Partick Thistle 2-nil with new manager Steve Clarke watching from the stands at Firhill.

Elsewhere Hearts were 2-1 winners away at Ross County.

HORSE RACING

Aidan O’Brien was narrowly denied Group 1 glory as Johannes Vermeer was a fast-finishing second in the Ladbrokes Stakes at Caulfield, but the Ballydoyle handler will have been very pleased with the victory of Kenya in the opening Coolmore Ruler Of The World Maiden at Cork.

Partnered to victory by Emmet McNamara, the two-year-old colt by Galileo produced a very taking performance to win by eight lengths as the 8-11 favourite.

While sterner tasks surely lie ahead for the Coolmore-owned juvenile, the Irish 2,000 Guineas and Epsom Derby entrant created a fine impression this afternoon, meaning O’Brien won the first race at the Mallow venue and the opener at Newmarket as Kew Gardens landed the Listed Godolphin Flying Start Zetland Stakes by three and a half lengths as 13-8 favourite under Ryan Moore.

Aidan O’Brien is now just a single Group 1 victory away from Bobby Frankel’s world record for top flight victories in a season following an impressive win from US Navy Flag in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Remarkably, O’Brien trained the first four home in the valuable juvenile prize, with British-trained odds-on favourite Expert Eye proving bitterly disappointing, but not taking away from the emphatic success of the 5-1 winner which leaves the world champion trainer on 24 Group 1 wins for 2017.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, US Navy Flag made all to score by 2.5l ahead of 50-1 stablemate Mendelssohn, with stablemates Seahenge and Threeandfourpence in a photo finish for third.

The Ballydoyle handler will bid to equal the record tomorrow night at Woodbine in Canada as he saddles Rain Goddess in the Grade 1 EP Taylor Stakes and Idaho in the equally prestigious Pattison Canadian International Stakes.