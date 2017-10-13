SOCCER

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hopes Sergio Aguero can play some part in tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Stoke.

The striker suffered a broken rib in a car crash ahead of their win over Chelsea before the international break.

Guardiola says he’s just pleased Aguero’s injuries weren’t worse.

Chelsea expect to be without midfielder N’Golo Kante for three weeks due to the hamstring injury he suffered on international duty.

Manager Antonio Conte also looks set to be without Danny Drinkwater, who has a calf problem, for the next seven games.

Striker Alvaro Morata will sit out the London derby at Crystal Palace tomorrow but could return in time for the Champions League clash with Roma on Wednesday.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has thanked Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill for not risking midfielder James McCarthy in the recent wins over Moldova and Wales.

McCarthy hasn’t played yet this season as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury and will be eased back by lining out in an Everton under-23’s fixture against Wolfsburg midweek.

Koeman has clashed with O'Neill over using McCarthy while carrying knocks in the past but says the Ireland boss might the right call this time

Newcastle have made Mikel Merino’s loan from Borussia Dortmund a permanent deal.

The Spanish midfielder’s signed a five-year contract to keep him at St James’ Park until at least 2022.

Merino’s played in all seven of their Premier League games so far this season.

Malky Mackay will take interim charge of Scotland when they meet the Netherlands in an international friendly next month.

The SFA performance director steps in following the departure of manager Gordon Strachan – with a search for his long-term replacement underway.

Both teams missed out on a play-off place in World Cup qualifying.

The match will be played at Pittodrie on the 9th of November.

St Johnstone and Rangers attempt to move to within three points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic tonight.

The two sides face each other at McDiarmid Park.

They’ve had almost identical starts to the league season – each on 14 points after four wins, two draws and two defeats.

Scottish Premiership side Hamilton say they’ve lost a “substantial sum” of money after being targeted by an “elaborate fraud”.

Chairman Les Gray says they’re working with Police Scotland and their bank to try to recover the funds.

Directors have injected more money into the club to cover their costs.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster’s described it as a “very serious” and “unfortunate” situation.

Bruce Arena’s quit as head coach of the United States – after they failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Defeat to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday put an end to their hopes of making it to Russia next summer.

It’s the first time since 1986 that they’ve not made the finals.

RACING

Trainer John Gosden has confirmed that Cracksman will run in the QIPCO Champions Stakes at Ascot.

The three-year-old won on his last two starts – the Prix Neil at Chantilly and Voltigeur at York.

Gosden says he made the decision to enter Cracksman for the Champions Stakes after consulting with jockey Frankie Dettori and is now hoping to avoid a wide draw in the race.

GAELIC GAMES

John O’Mahony and Babs Keating will be inducted into the Gaelic Writers’ Association’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Dublin tonight.

The journalists have picked Sean Cavanagh as their football personality of the year with Galway skipper David Burke taking the hurling prize.

Kilkenny’s Seamus Reade is P-R-O of the year.

CYCLING

New Zealand rider Shane Archbold has joined the Irish cycling team Aqua Blue Sport for the 2018 season.

He joins from German outfit BORA-hansgrohe, with whom he has helped Irishman Sam Bennett to three consecutive stage wins this week in the Presidential Tour of Turkey.

TENNIS

Maria Sharapova’s into a first tennis semi-final since returning from a 15-month doping ban.

The former world number one’s beat Swiss qualifier Stefanie Voegele 6-3, 6-1 to reach the last four at the Tianjin Open in China.

Sharapova made her comeback in April having served a suspension for taking banned substance meldonium – which she claims was for health reasons.

CRICKET

Ireland are among the 13 teams which will participate in the new One Day International league unveiled by the I-C-C in New Zealand today.

The league will provide a direct World Cup qualification pathway when it gets under way in 2020.

Zimbabwe has been confirmed as the host country for the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, where Ireland will bid to reach a consecutive World Cup – that tournament is scheduled to be played next March.

MOTORSPORT

William Kellett from Kells, Co Meath, has been selected as the Young Racing Driver of the Month for August. The 17 year-old scored a pair of wins in the Fiesta Zetec races at Mondello Park on August 13, also setting fastest lap each time, his best results since he switched into this hotly contested class earlier in the year.

William started his Motorsport career in Junior Rallycross at the age of 14, where he drove a Nissan Micra to a string of podium finishes in late 2014 and 2015. Last year, his father Alastair, himself a well-known racing driver and car preparation expert, converted the Micra into racing specification, and William immediately had a successful season in the Future Classics class.

For 2017, he started out in a Fiesta ST, but car problems at the second meeting forced a change into the Zetec class from June onwards, where he had a great season, taking three wins against fierce opposition as well as several pole positions and fastest laps.

William’s car is backed by Dunshaughlin Motor Company, dmc.ie, Mr Gearbox and Mr Clutch, JH Autobody of Dublin, and Kellett Motors (Kells). He is a 6th Year student at St Ciaran’s Community School in Kells.

Having been selected as the fifth Driver of the Month for the 2017 season, William is now a contender for the prestigious Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year Award, the historic Sexton Trophy, and funding to the value of €50,000. This award is presented annually and is supported by Sport Ireland (formerly the Irish Sports Council) and Motorsport Ireland.

GREYHOUNDS

Day one of the Ballyheigue coursing meeting did not go ahead today due to fog.