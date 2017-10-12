SOCCER

Robbie Brady is to escape a ban for his alleged headbutt on Ashley Williams during Monday’s 1-nil victory for the Republic of Ireland away to Wales.

TV images had shown the Burnley winger attempting to make contact with the defender’s back with his head.

But FIFA have confirmed that Brady will not face any action, and will be free to play in next month’s World Cup qualifier.

Scotland are looking for a new national team manager.

Gordon Strachan’s left his job after missing out on a play-off place for next year’s World Cup.

He was in charge for just under five years.

Speaking before the news was confirmed, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says there are reasons to be positive about the national side………….

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says having players return from a successful international break can boost his team’s morale.

Jeff Hendrick, Stephen Ward, Kevin Long and Robbie Brady helped the Republic of Ireland make the World Cup play-offs – while Johann Berg Gudmundsson was involved as Iceland qualified automatically.

Dyche says that helps the atmosphere – but they’ve got to be mindful of the likes of Welsh striker Sam Vokes, whose country missed out………….

CRICKET

Ireland’s first ever Test match opponents have been confirmed.

The ICC today announced a meeting with Pakistan on Irish soil for next May.

Ireland were only granted full test status in June.

The exact details of the Test will be announced at a later date.

HOCKEY

Ireland’s women’s team qualified for next year’s World Cup today, without taking the field.

Australia’s 23-nil thrashing of Papua New Guinea saw them reach the final of the Oceania Cup which is against New Zealand on Sunday.

But as both sides are already qualified for the World Cup, the available place went to the seventh placed side from July’s World League – and that was Ireland.

GOLF

Paul Dunne is best of the Irish on day one of the Italian Open.

The in-form Greystones man is 4-under par after a bogey at the 16th halted a run of four straight birdies.

Dunne is 3 off the leading quintet that includes defending champion Francesco Molinari.

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are both 2-under, after shooting rounds of 69.

While Padraig Harrington is in the clubhouse on 2-over following a round of 73.

BOXING

Michael Conlan will return to the scene of his professional debut in December.

The 2012 Olympic bronze medallist will go up against the Argentine, Luis Fernando Molina at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The bout will take place on December 9th, and will see Conlan aiming to end 2017 with a perfect record of 5-wins and no losses.