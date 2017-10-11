RUGBY

Simon Zebo is likely to return to the wing for Munster for their Champions Cup trip to Castres.

Zebo’s return will see Rory Scannell revert to the centre alongside Chris Farrell.

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus says Jean Kleyn has a 70% chance of making the trip to France.

GAELIC GAMES

Paraic Duffy has announced he’s stepping down as Director General of the GAA.

Duffy notified Central Council of his decision today, and he will formally leave the post on March 31st of next year.

Duffy has served as Director General since 2008 when he succeeded Liam Mulvihill.

Clare’s 2013 All Ireland winning captain Patrick Donnellan has announced his inter county retirement.

The O’Callaghan Mills clubman is the third member of that Liam McCarthy-winning panel to announce their retirement in recent weeks.

SOCCER

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish says he’d be interested in a return to the role if Gordon Strachan leaves it.

But he’s expecting the Scottish FA to back the current national team boss in tomorrow’s board meeting – despite missing out on World Cup qualification.

Strachan’s contract is up next month.

CYCLING

Irish rider Sam Bennett has won today’s second stage of the Tour of Turkey.

It follows his victory on yesterday’s opening stage.

Bennett leads the race on general classification and it concludes in Istanbul on Sunday.