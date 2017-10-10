Munster Colleges GAA

U16 and a half hurling

Tralee CBS 4-8 Scoil Pól Kilfinane 3-27

GAELIC GAMES

All Ireland winner Karl Lacey will be part of Donegal’s backroom team from next year.

The four-time All Star will serve as a coach under new manager Declan Bonner.

Lacey’s name was part of the backroom team ratitifed at a meeting of the Donegal County Committee.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland’s securing of a World Cup playoff may have come at a price.

FIFA are investigating an incident involving Robbie Brady, trying to determine whether he headbutted Wales defender Ashley Williams in Cardiff last night.

The alleged incident was missed by last night’s officials.

If charged, Brady could miss next month’s playoff.

The father of Ireland captain David Meyler is John Meyler, former Kerry hurling manager.

He’s been speaking about a proud night for the family http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JMeyler.mp3

FAI Development Officer For Kerry Darren Aherne was delighted with the display as well as the outcome http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Darren-Wales.mp3

Syria’s World Cup ambitions came to an end in Sydney earlier.

An extra-time goal from the evergreen Tim Cahill saw Australia progress to a playoff with the fourth place side in the Concacaf qualifiers – likely Panama or Honduras.

A fine week for Ireland’s underage sides has continued today.

The Under-19s, including Kerry’s Rian O’Sullivan, have qualified for the elite phase of European Championship qualifiers following a 2-1 win over Serbia at the RSC.

While a hat-trick from Adam Idah has seen the Under-17s open their Euro qualifying campaign with a 6-0 thrashing of Azerbaijan.

Liverpool have been dealt a major blow ahead of Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Manchester United.

Sadio Mané has been ruled out for up to six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty with Senegal.

Mané will now miss games with United, Tottenham and West Ham, as well as back-to-back Champions League meetings with Maribor.

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero’s back in light training – as his recovery from a broken rib continues.

The striker was injured when he was in a car crash in Amsterdam last month.

He’s expected to be fit again for the Premier League leaders within four weeks.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi could be out for up to a month with a hamstring injury.

He picked up the problem in Germany’s World Cup qualifying win over Azerbaijan at the weekend.

Mustafi’s back at the Premier League club for assessment – with national team doctors worried he’s torn a muscle.

RUGBY

Connacht have confirmed that Jake Heenan will be out of action until December.

The back-row suffered a knee injury in their recent Pro 14 defeat to the Scarlets.

Ahead of Saturday’s Challenge Cup opener away to Oyonnax (PR: Oy-yon-ah), the province are also monitoring a hip injury suffered by Tiernan O’Halloran.

TENNIS

Nick Kyrgios has been involved in yet more controversy – after retiring from a match at the Shanghai Masters in an apparent protest at the officiating.

The Aussie threatened he’d quit the first round tie with Steve Johnson if he lost a first-set tie-break – and then followed that through.

Spectators booed as he walked off court.

Kyrgios could face disciplinary action depending on his reason for quitting.