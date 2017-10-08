GAELIC GAMES

Today’s county finals around the country have now finished up.

Thurles Sarsfields have won their fourth straight Tipperary hurling title – they hammered Borris-Ileigh by 1-24 to 11 points.

They’ll next play the Waterford champions in the Munster quarter-finals in three weeks time.

Elsewhere in hurling Padraig Pearses won the Roscommon title, beating Four Roads 1-20 to 1-13.

And in provincial action the Ulster final will be contested between Slaughtneil of Derry and Ballygalget of Down after they came through their respective semi-finals.

In football the Carlow final ended in a 12 points to 1-9 draw between Eire Og and Rathvilly.

Cavan Gaels won the Cavan title with a 13 points to 8 win over Castlerahan.

In Longford Mullinalaghta beat Abbeylara by 13 points to 1-7.

And Mohill claimed the Leitrim title with a 14 points to 11 win over Glencar-Manorhamilton.

Meanwhile Fermanagh have won the All-Ireland junior ladies football title at the second time of asking.

They beat Derry in today’s replay by 2-9 to 11 points.

GOLF

Tyrrell Hatton has retained his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title.

He scored a 66 at Saint Andrews to take a comfortable three shot victory, with Ross Fisher his closest challenger.

Fisher hit a new course record of 61 to secure second place.

Paul Dunne finished best of the Irish on 13 under after a round of 70.

Graeme McDowell hit a 67 to finish on 11 under, one ahead of Shane Lowry.

Gavin Moynihan had an impressive 47th finish on 8 under par, while Rory McIlroy has brought a troubled year to an end with a disappointing 72 on 4 under.

He’s now set to take a number of months off ahead of the new season.

HORSE RACING

The 2-1 favourite Total Recall has landed an eventul JT McNamara Munster National at Limerick.

Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Ruby Walsh he sauntered home seven lengths clear of Alpha des Obeaux, with Phil’s Magic third and Tulsa Jack fourth.

Total Recall was having his first run for the Champion Trainer and Ruby Walsh got down to 10 stone 5 to ride.

Group 1-winning jockey Fran Berry enjoyed a successful flying return to Ireland this afternoon at Navan as Texas Rock stuck his neck out to land the Listed Waterford Testimonial Stakes.

British-based Berry, son of 10-time Irish champion jump jockey Frank Berry, was seen at his best aboard Michael Grassick’s gelding, as the pair held off 3-1 favourite Son Of Rest to return to the winner’s enclosure at odds of 16-1.

Grassick suggested after this creditable success that his solid six-year-old could well take in the Knockaire Stakes at Leopardstown as his final run of the year.

Colin Keane stuck his head back in front in the hotly-contested Flat jockeys’ championship race as Ger Lyons’ smart two-year-old Gobi Desert finished with a flourish to land the Listed Legacy Stakes at Navan on Sunday.

Holding an entry for next year’s Irish 2,000 Guineas, the Annette O’Callaghan-owned colt could well have run his last race for the season, but looks a smart prospect going forward, returning at odds of 3-1 in Sunday’s Listed prize, which was run over just shy of six furlongs.

Lyons expressed his delight at the winner which saw his stable jockey go back in front, with Colin Keane’s championship rival Pat Smullen missing out on the Meath venue’s eight-race card today to instead ride Dermot Weld’s Zhukova in the Grade 1 Flower Bowl Stakes at Belmont Park tonight.

The valuable contest in New York will go to post shortly after 9.45pm, Irish time, this evening.