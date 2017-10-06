GOLF

Paul Dunne has hit a round of 68 to remain well in contention at the half-way stage of the Alfed Dunhill Links Championship.

He’s currently in a tie for 4th on 9 under par, two behind leaders Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood.

It’s been a mostly good day all round for the Irish players.

Graeme McDowell, Padraig Harrington and Gavin Moynihan have all moved up to 4 under.

Further down the leaderboard, Shane Lowry is on 1 under after a 75, and Rory McIlroy is back on 1 over.

GAELIC GAMES

Colin Ryan is the latest Clare hurler to announce his retirement from inter-county action.

The 29 year old played a major part in the county’s All-Ireland success in 2013, scoring 70 points to become the Championship’s top scorer that year.

Ryan missed this year’s campaign as he decided to take a year out, and has now opted to end his career with the Banner.

Former teammate Brendan Bugler also announced his retirement earlier in the week.

SOCCER

Jupp Heynckes has been appointed manager of Bayern Munich until the end of the season.

Including a caretaker spell, it’s the fourth time the 72-year-old’s taken charge of the German side.

Before leaving to make way for former boss Pep Guardiola in 2013 he guided Bayern to the treble of the Champions League, the Bundesliga and the German Cup.

SHOWJUMPING

The British based Irish Rider Anthony Condon has won the opening speed class as the International show jumping got under way at the Horse of the Year show at the NEC in Birmingham.

Riding Zira VH Kapelhof , Condon produced a beautifully timed round to beat French rider Tituan Schumacher by more than a second in 40.98.

Shane Breen , Holly Smith and Helen Treadwell took 1st spot in the 5 bar challenge.

The trio agreed where the 3 to jump clear over the first 4 rounds. Breen is part of a strong international line up and the Irishman has come from Barcelona where he was part of the Ireland Team that took part in the FEI Nations cup final in Barcelona.

MOTORSPORT

Gary Kiernan has been nominated for this year’s Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver Award for his performances in July and August.

The 26 year-old from Bailieborough, Co Cavan, drove his Ford Escort to outright victory in the Imokilly Stages Rally in East Cork, and also won his class and finished fifth overall, behind a quartet of four-wheel-drive Supercars, in the Galway Summer Rally, a round of the Triton Showers National Championship.

Earlier in the year, Gary was the overall winner of the National section of the Galway International Rally and also took fifth place, with another class win, in the Cavan Stages Rally.

Gary began rallying in 2011, driving in his first events while still a student, and became a regular competitor two years later, winning the Border Championship outright, and taking his class in the National Rally Championship. In 2015, he took a class victory in the Border series and was class runner-up in the National points table.

He would like to tackle some Forestry Rallies next year, having enjoyed his recent outings in the final two rounds of the Valvoline National Forestry series, with a class win in the Lakeland Stages.

Gary has a degree in Agricultural Science from Dundalk Institute of Technology and works in the family farming business. His principal sponsors are Kiernan Milling, Failte Bar (Bailieborough), Fire Protection Ireland, Buddy Kiernan’s Pub (Granard), SMH Rallybitz (Keady), Gordon Automotive, IDS (Port Laoise), Westenra Arms Hotel/Spy Nightclub, CMC Motorsport, Hoosier Racing Tyres, Paul and Vincent Feeds (Edgeworthstown), Sean Brady Construction & Engineering (Cavan), X Trax Shocks and O’Brien Motors (Cootehill).

The winner of the Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year Award receives €50,000 worth of support to contest stage rallies nationally & internationally in 2018 along with the support of Billy Coleman co-ordinator, Ger Healy, while the two runners-up will receive free entries into a number of MI permitted events in 2018, along with co-ordinator support.

Five bi-monthly winners are selected from January-February, through to September-October, along with the highest placed eligible drivers from both the Junior Championship in the Triton Showers National series and the Junior category in the Valvoline National Forestry Championship, and a wildcard selection, as the award finalists.