SOCCER

Martin O’Neill’s given the strongest indication yet that he will stay on as Repbulic of Ireland manager beyond next year’s World Cup.

He says Ireland co-hosting the European Championships of 2020 as being a major carrot to stick around for another term.

And O’Neill says conversations with FAI Chief Executive John Delaney suggest all parties would be happy to continue the current arrangement. …………….

James McCarthy is the Republic of Ireland’s only concern ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Moldova at the Aviva Stadium.

The entire squad trained at Abbotstown this afternoon, but manager Martin O’Neil says the Everton midfielder is lacking match fitness.

He has yet to play for his club this season, due to a persistent hamstring problem.

Following a 4-0 win over Greece this afternoon Ireland have survived the so called group of death and have advanced to the quarter finals of the European Amputee Football Championships.

3 Kerry players are in the Ireland squad, David Saunders Rathmore, Eanna Durham, Ballyferriter and Kevin Cahillane, Killorglin.

HORSE RACING

Grand National hero One for Arthur has been ruled out of the defence of his Aintree title next April through injury.

Mike Vince has more……….

GOLF

Paul Dunne’s fine week continues – this time at the Old Course at St. Andrew’s.

The British Masters-winner carded an opening round 67, and has a share of the lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Dunne shares the lead on 5-under with Nicolas Colsaerts

Graeme McDowell is well-placed after shooting a 3-under par round of 69, also at St. Andrew’s.

Gavin Moynihan is on 1-under, Padraig Harrington’s in the clubhouse at St. Andrew’s following a level par 72.

While Rory McIlroy ends the day worst off of the Irish on 1-over.

GAELIC GAMES

Armagh’s hopes of building on their year appear to have suffered a significant blow.

Jamie Clarke has reportedly told manager Kieran McGeeney that he will be unavailable for 2018.

Gaelic Life report that the All Star nominee is planning to travel long-term.

Frank Browne has stepped down as manager of the Mayo Ladies Football team.

The Wexford native led Mayo to this year’s All Ireland final where they were beaten by Dublin.