SOCCER

The proposal to hand the Premier League’s “big 6” a bigger slice of TV revenue has reached an impasse

A meeting of the 20 Premier League clubs ended in stalemate earlier, with no agreement to alter the distribution of overseas TV money.

The motion did not receive the 14 votes needed to pass.

The Republic of Ireland under-19s have begun their European Championship qualifying campaign in underwhelming fashion.

They’ve drawn 0-0 with Azerbaijan at the RSC.

Tom Mohan’s side ended the game with 10-men, after Oxford defender Canice Carroll received a second yellow card six-minutes from time.

Another Wales player has pulled out of their squad for their final final World Cup qualifiers with Georgia and Ireland.

Norwich forward Marley Watkins has withdrawn due to injury.

He’s been replaced in the squad by another uncapped player – Ryan Hedges of Barnsley.

RUGBY

Ulster are remaining cautious on re-integrating Jared Payne back into their side.

The versatile back has been out of action since persistent migraines ended his Lions tour in the summer.

Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes says Payne took a full part in yesterday’s session, but may not yet be ready to face Connacht on Friday.

BOXING

Carl Frampton’s comeback opponent has been revealed to be the Mexican, Horacio Garcia.

The former two-weight world champion will take on Garcia at Belfast’s SSE Arena on November 18th.

It’ll be his first contest since losing his WBA super-featherweight title to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in January.

Frampton recently moved from long-time manager Barry McGuigan to promoter Frank Warren.