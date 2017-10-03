SOCCER

Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane is refusing to make a deal of Gareth Bale’s withdrawal from the Wales squad.

The Real Madrid forward has been ruled out of their final two World Cup qualifiers with Georgia and Ireland with a calf injury.

Ireland travel to Cardiff next Monday, but Keane played down the impact of Bale's absence on the squad

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata could miss around six weeks with the injury that forced him off during their defeat by Manchester City on Saturday.

The Spain striker’s out of his country’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers because of a torn hamstring.

Morata initially said on Instagram that he’s aiming to face Crystal Palace a week on Saturday, before editing the post to say he’s focused on recovery.

He’s scored seven goals in nine games since joining from Real Madrid for 60-million pounds in the summer.

It’s understood former England boss Sam Allardyce turned down the chance to manage Turkey this summer.

He was contacted over replacing Fatih Terim – who lost his job after being filmed fighting with a restaurant owner.

Allardyce didn’t take up the offer – after quitting Crystal Palace at the end of last season for health reasons.

With just eight months until the World Cup finals, the Russian Sports Minister says one of its stadiums is behind schedule.

The new Cosmos Arena is Samara is due to host six games in next summer’s finals, including a quarter final.

As recently as last month, FIFA’s update on the World Cup stadia claimed the roof of the stadium was still to be mounted, with work still to be completed to its dome.

Pavel Kolobkov claims work in Samara is six weeks behind schedule.

RUGBY

Munster centre Jaco Taute has been ruled out for six months.

The Springbok was stretchered off during the province’s win over Cardiff Blues last weekend.

Taute requires surgery on knee ligament damage, and will miss the majority of the Munster’s season as a result.

Connacht flanker Jake Heenan is to see a specialist this week after suffering a knee injury in last week’s defeat to Scarlets.

In better news for the province, Matt Healy has returned to training following a groin injury.

Winger Niyi Adeolokun is taking part in modified contact, and could be available for Friday’s meeting with Ulster.

GOLF

Paul Dunne’s victory at the British Masters has moved him inside the world’s top 90 golfers.

The Greystones man is up 104-places to a career high 88th in the latest world golf rankings.

Dunne’s now just four-places below Shane Lowry.

Dustin Johnson remains world number 1, with Rory McIlroy still sixth.

DARTS

Five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld is in second round action at the World Grand Prix at CityWest tonight.

The Dutchman takes on Steve Beaton.

Elsewhere, Michael Van Gerwen’s first round conqueror – John Henderson – faces Alan Norris.

And Derry’s Daryl Gurney goes up against Joe Cullen.

TENNIS

British tennis player Dan Evans has been banned for one year after testing positive for cocaine earlier this season.

It’s backdated so he’ll be free to play again on the 24th of April.

It means he misses January’s opening Grand Slam of the year – the Australian Open – but has plenty of time to qualify for Wimbledon in July.

HORSE RACING

There was plenty of excitement surrounding the chasing debut of Grade 1-winning novice hurdler Death Duty at Tipperary, with the Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old surviving a late scare to get off the mark at the first time of asking over fences.

It was plain sailing for most of journey for the Gigginstown House Stud-owned runner, but a final fence error left the door open for the fast-finishing Cap D’Aubois, who hit headed the 1-5 favourite before the mount of Davy Russell rallied to get back up and score a shade snugly.

Death Duty’s connections look to have greater tasks in mind than today’s www.tipperaryraces.ie Beginners Chase, but trainer Gordon Elliott expressed his delight at opening his chasing account at the first attempt.