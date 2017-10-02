SOCCER

The retired Kevin Doyle and the injured Keiren Westwood are the only players trimmed from the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of their final World Cup qualifiers.

James McCarthy is included in the 30-man panel for the games with Wales and Moldova, despite concerns from his Everton manager about his readiness to return from injury.

Uncapped trio Seani Maguire, Aiden O’Brien and Scott Hogan will all train at Abbotstown this week, aiming to work their way into Martin O’Neill’s plans.

Gareth Bale’s eased any concerns about his fitness by meeting up with the Wales squad.

The forward missed Real Madrid’s win over Espanyol with what boss Zinedine Zidane said was a calf strain but nothing serious.

The Barcelona club will join a strike tomorrow to protest against violence caused by an independence referendum in Catalonia.

They played a home game behind closed doors in an empty Nou Camp stadium yesterday.

Barcelona’s players and staff won’t report for training and its youth teams have been told to stay at home.

During their match with Las Palmas, the club displayed “democracy” on a big screen with a picture of a ballot box.

RUGBY

Rassie Erasmus has moved to allay fears of a delay in naming his replacement.

Dave Wessels had been widely touted to succeed the Munster Director of Rugby, only to take up a role with the Melbourne Rebels.

While Springboks head coach Allister Coetzee reacted angrily at the weekend to speculation linking his assistant Johan Van Graan to the province.

But Erasmus insists things at Munster are progressing as they should http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rassie-3.mp3

It appears as though Tadhg Beirne is returning to Ireland at Munster.

The lock has turned down a new deal at Scarlets, according to their head coach Wayne Pivac.

The former Ireland under-20 international has impressed with the Welsh side, helping them beat Munster in last season’s Pro 12 final at the Aviva.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Russia, China and seven other countries have been banned from international weightlifting for a year because of doping.

Samples from London 2012 and the 2008 Olympics were retested – any nation that returned at least three positives was a handed a ban.

The World Championships start in California next month.