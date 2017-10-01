Soccer

Everton’s problems continue to mount in the league.

They’ve lost 1-nil at home to Burnley, with Irish international Jeff Hendrick getting the only goal of the game in the 1st half.

The Toffees have now slipped to 16th in the table, losing 4 of their first 7 league games.

Meanwhile Arsenal are up to 5th in the league after a 2-nil win at home to Brighton.

Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi scored the goals either side of the break.

—

Here at home Dundalk are playing host to Shamrock Rovers in the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup semi-final.

And it’s Dundalk who lead 1-nil coming towards half-time thanks to an early Robbie Benson strike.

The winners play Cork City at the Aviva Stadium in the final next month.

—

Barcelona say the Spanish league refused to postpone their La Liga match with Las Palmas this afternoon – after after the violence in Catalonia.

It’s being played behind closed doors instead.

The trouble’s surrounding the banned independence referendum there – and the club say they condemn the actions of the police to stop people from voting.

Las Palmas put Spanish flags on their tops for the game – to show opposition to the ballot.

***

ROWING



Sanita Puspure has narrowly missed out on a medal in the women’s single skulls final at the World Rowing Championships in Florida.

The Cork native finished this afternoon’s final in 4th place, leaving herself with too much to do despite a strong finish.

***

GAELIC GAMES

Meath have won the All-Ireland intermediate camogie championship at the second time of asking.

They defeated Cork by 10 points to 7 in today’s final replay at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

***

RACING

Enable won the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly.

The favourite was always in control as the filly romped home for her sixth consecutive victory with Frankie Dettori on board.

It was also Dettori’s fifth Arc of his career.