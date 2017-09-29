ROWING

It’s double gold for Ireland and the Skibbereen Rowing Club at the World Championships in Florida.

Paul O’Donovan retained his lightweight men’s single sculls title, finishing more than three-seconds ahead of the field.

The Olympic silver medalist’s success came just minutes after his clubmates Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll secured first place in the lightweight men’s pair final.

Denise Walsh was sixth in the women’s lightweight single sculls final.

While Sanita Puspure is through to Sunday’s women’s singles sculls ‘A’ final after finishing second in her semi-final.

SOCCER

Harry Arter is a major doubt for the Republic of Ieland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Wales.

The midfielder ruled out of Bournemouth’s Premier League clash with Leicester City this weekend with an Achilles injury.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says the problem is not a serious one but has revealed that the 27-year-old has been unable to train this week.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he doesn’t yet know the extent of Sergio Aguero’s injuries from a car accident.

He was in a crash in Amsterdam – where he’d been watching a concert on a day off.

Guardiola seems to have firmed up reports Aguero has broken at least one rib.

But past that, he’s unaware of the details http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ribs.mp3

Guardiola says 52-million-pound full-back Benjamin Mendy will be out for around seven months.

The world’s most expensive defender injured his knee against Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Scans have shown the France international ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba’s hamstring injury will keep the French midfielder out fo the team for a ‘long-term’.

Mourinho is still unwilling to put an exact timescale on Pogba’s recovery beyond long-term.

Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini are also set to miss United’s match against Crystal Palace this weekend.

England midfielder Dele Alli has been banned for one international match for making a one-fingered gesture in their win over Slovakia.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee wasn’t convinced it was aimed at the referee – but says the punishment is because it was “offensive and unsporting”.

Alli will be ineligible for their World Cup qualifier with Slovenia at Wembley next Thursday.

But he’ll be available for selection against Lithuania three days later.

Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong will miss Scotland’s crucial final two World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Slovenia.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says they’re both injured, and have been ruled out for the next “few weeks”.

Scotland’s best chance of reaching Russia is via the play-offs.

England have named Mo Marley as interim women’s manager for the next three matches.

Mark Sampson was sacked last week for inappropriate behaviour with female players in a previous role.

Marley was assistant to former England boss Hope Powell, and has captained her country.

She’s currently the national team’s under-19s manager.

BOXING

The heavyweight re-match between British boxers Tony Bellew and David Haye’s been confirmed.

They’ll face each other at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday the 17th of December.

Bellew stepped up from cruiserweight to beat Haye with an eleventh round stoppage at the same venue in March.

Haye spent much of the contest struggling with an Achilles injury which required surgery.