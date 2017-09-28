SOCCER

Carlo Ancelotti has been sacked as head coach at Bayern Munich.

Following last night’s 3-nil defeat away to P-S-G in the Champions League, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge informed Ancelotti that performances did not match expectations.

Assistant coach Willy Sagnol will take temporary charge of Bayern for Sunday’s trip to Hertha Berlin.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell and Paul Dunne lead the Irish challenge on the opening day of the British Masters.

Both are on 4 under and two shots off the leader George Coetzee.

Rory McIlroy is a shot worse off on 3-under with Shane Lowry on 2 under.