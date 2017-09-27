GAA

Lee Keegan is to miss the International Rules series with Australia in November.

Coach Joe Kernan confirmed that the reigning footballer of the year will skip the series due to injury.

Kernan also confirmed that AFL-based trio Conor McKenna, Pearse Hanley and Zach Tuohy will all be part of his 23-man panel.

All Ireland-winners Limerick dominate the nominations for the Bord Gáis Energy Under-21 Hurling team of the year and players of the year awards.

Aaron Gillane, Kyle Hayes, Sean Finn and Peter Casey face competition from Kilkenny’s Conor Delaney for the individual award.

While Limerick have also been handed 13 nominations for the team of the year.

RUGBY

Jamie Heaslip has been omitted from Leinster’s European Champions Cup squad.

The number 8 hasn’t played since the Six Nations defeat to Wales back in March due to a lower back issue.

His exclusion from Leinster’s European panel would rule him out until at least the start of 2018, and there remains no time frame on a potential return.

SOCCER

Ronald Koeman has sounded a note of caution to Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill regarding the fitness of James McCarthy.

The midfielder will return to training on Friday having missed the start of the season due to a knee injury.

McCarthy was named in the Ireland squad for the qualifiers with Moldova and Wales yesterday.

But speaking ahead of Sunday’s visit of Burnley, Koeman pointed to the fact that McCarthy last played in July, and may not be ready for a full return to action.

ROWING

Paul O’Donovan’s defence of his World Championship lightweight single sculls title continues in fine style.

He won his quarter final by nearly 5-seconds, and was the fastest across the four races.

Sanita Puspure is through to the A/B semi finals of the women’s single sculls after winning her repechage.

Aifric Keogh and Aileen Crowley will have to settle for the B Final in the Women’s Pair after they placed fourth in their repechage.