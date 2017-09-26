RUGBY

Munster could be close to finding a successor to outgoing director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus.

The IRFU’s Performance Director David Nucifora (PR: Noose-if-ora) says they are talking closely with a candidate.

Nucifora claims that they could make an announcement in the coming weeks, adding the candidate in question is a good fit for Munster.

SOCCER

Jon Walters’ knee injury has ruled him out of the Republic of Ireland’s last two World Cup qualifiers with Moldova and Wales.

In his place, Martin O’Neill has added some new striking options to his 32-man provisional squad.

There are first call-ups for Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan, and Millwall forward Aiden O’Brien.

Jeff Hendrick and David McGoldrick both return to the fold after missing the Georgia and Serbia games through injury.

O’Neill says O’Brien has earned his call-up http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/callup.mp3

Former Newcastle chairman Freddy Shepherd has died at the age of 75.

He was at the helm for 10 years from 1997.

Shepherd sold his share of Newcastle to current owner Mike Ashley in 2007 – and was recently granted freedom of the city.

GAELIC GAMES

Andy Moran has confirmed he will stay part of the Mayo panel for 2018.

The footballer of the year nominee enjoyed his best year in a Mayo jersey – helping them to a second successive All Ireland final.

2018 will mark Moran’s 16th year with the Mayo senior panel.

RUGBY

Tributes have been paid to former Ireland international Neville Furlong.

The Garryowen earned two Ireland caps – both on the 1992 tour of New Zealand – and the second of which was a try-scoring appearance.

Furlong was just 49.

Tiernan O’Halloran’s return to training will come as a boost to Connacht head coach Kieran Keane following three defeats in their opening Pro 14 games.

The Ireland full-back has shaken off a hip injury suffered against the Dragons.

Jack Carty could also play a part away to the Scarlets on Friday night.

While there are no concerns over Kieran Marmion and Craig Ronaldson despite being taken off in the defeat to Cardiff.