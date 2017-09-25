RUGBY

Stuart Lancaster says he sees parallels between England’s successful Rugby World Cup bid, and Ireland’s attempt to host the 2023 tournament.

Niamh Briggs and Brian O’Driscoll – along with An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar helped present Ireland’s bid to the World Rugby Council in London this morning.

France and South Africa also made their rival presentations.

Current Leinster coach Lancaster believes Ireland have all the tools to host the tournament http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tools.mp3

Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says Jean Kleyn is a doubt for Cardiff Blues’ visit to Thomond Park.

The second row is to have a scan after suffering a neck injury in Friday’s defeat to Glasgow.

Kleyn’s fellow lock Andrew O’Connor has also injured his neck.

Darren Sweetnam and Jack O’Donoghue will only resume full training on Wednesday having suffered concussions at the weekend.

Leinster will welcome back five Lions for Friday’s Pro 14 encounter with Edinburgh.

Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw, Sean O’Brien, Tadhg Furlong and Jack McGrath are all available for the game at the RDS.

Isa Nacewa and James Ryan are both out through respective calf and foot injuries.

HORSE RACING

Dual Grade One-winning hurdler Jer’s Girl got her season off to a flyer as she recorded her first Flat success for Gavin Cromwell and JP McManus in the Budweiser Maiden at Roscommon today.

Jer’s Girl was ridden by Seamie Heffernan and she had way too much class for her rivals and ran out a comfortable winner. She was returned a 5-2 chance.