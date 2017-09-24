SOCCER

In the Championship Sheffield United have beaten fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday in a thrilling Steel City derby at Hillsborough.

They were 4-2 winners to move up to fourth in the table.

United had raced into a two-goal lead before being pegged back, but further strikes from Mark Duffy and Leon Clarke secured victory.

Aberdeen are back up to second in the Scottish Premiership after victory away at Motherwell.

They were 1-nil winners at Fir Park thanks to Andrew Considine’s second-half goal.

It moves Derek McInnes’ side to within two points of leaders Celtic.

GOLF

Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark has won the European Tour’s Portugal Masters.

The overnight leader hit a brilliant final round of 65 to end up on 20 under par, four shots clear of his closest challenger Marc Warren.

Padraig Harrington finished best of the Irish after hitting a final round of 69 to end up on 10 under.

Shane Lowry had a disappointing final day – he ended up on 9 under after a 72.

ROWING

It’s been the perfect start for Team Ireland on Day 1 of the World Rowing Championships in Florida.

Paul O’Donovan won his heat and qualified for the quarter-finals of the lightweight men’s single skulls.

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll also won their heat in the lightweight men’s pairs.

They go straight through to the final at the end of the week.

And Denise Walsh then made it three wins in a row for Skibbereen Rowing Club when she won her heat in the lightweight women’s single skulls.

RUGBY

England number eight Billy Vunipola will be out for the next four months after suffering a knee injury.

He limped off playing for Saracens in their win over Sale yesterday – and will begin rehabilitation following surgery this morning.

Vunipola had already been replaced by Harlequins forward Jack Clifford in England’s training squad for the autumn internationals.

BADMINTON

17 year old Nhat Nguyen and 18 year old Paul Reynolds have taken gold at the Polish International in the men’s doubles after a few days of fantastic performances.

They beat German pair and number 2 seeds Daniel Benz and Andreas Heinz 21-19 25-23 in the final.

This is Nhat and Paul’s first international title. They came up against a tough field of opponent all week and to take gold was no small feat.

HORSE RACING

British raiders were smiling at Naas Racecourse as North Yorkshire-based trainer Karl Burke recorded a Group 3 double, with flying filly Quiet Reflection getting her career back on track in the Renaissance Stakes.

Donegal native Martin Harley was in the saddle as the Royal Ascot-winning daughter of Showcasing bounced back from an underwhelming run earlier in the year to reward favourite backers with a 5-2 success.

The other half of the big-race double was brought up in the C.L. & M.F. Weld Park Stakes as Ellthea stuck to the task well on the rail, seeing off the Ballydoyle pair of Sizzling and Ballet Shoes.

She returned at 10-1 under Classic-winning Cork jockey Colm O’Donoghue.