GAELIC GAMES

Kieran Kingson has stepped down as Cork senior hurling manager.

The Cork County Board have confirmed Kingston was offered a new two-year term last week, but he has decided against staying on with the side.

The news will come as a shock to the county, with Kingston overseeing a encouraging 2017 which included a Munster title and retaining their Division 1A league status.

He was first appointed manager for the 2016 season, and previously served as selector and coach under Jimmy Barry Murphy.

County board chairman Gerard Lane says he is “hugely disappointed” to see Kingston leave the position after “such progress” during his two years in charge.

SOCCER

Manchester City narrowly have the outright lead at the top of the Premier League.

They thrashed bottom of the table Crystal Palace 5-nil to go ahead of Manchester United on goal difference.

United got a hard fought 1-nil win at Southampton.

Champions Chelsea comfortably beat Stoke 4-nil away from home – with Alvaro Morata getting his first hat-trick for the club.

10-man Tottenham survived a late fight back from West Ham to win 3-2 earlier in the day – and moved into the top four.

Previously frozen-out striker Oumar Niasse came on as a substitute and scored twice for Everton in a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Watford got a late winner to beat Swansea 2-1, and it was goalless between Burnley and Huddersfield.

Celtic’s recent domination of the Old Firm derby has continued.

They’ve defeated Rangers 2-nil at Ibrox, with the goals coming in the 2nd half from Tom Rogic and Leigh Griffiths.

Robert McElroy reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/scotland.mp3

St Johnstone are up to second, having beaten Hamilton 2-1.

Hibernian climbed to fourth by winning 1-nil at Ross County, and bottom team Kilmarnock drew 1-all with Dundee.

RUGBY

Connacht have suffered an agonising last minute defeat to the Cardiff Blues in the Guinness PRO14.

A 78th minute try from Willis Halaholo gave the visitors a 17-15 victory at the Sportsground when it looked like the home side would claim the win.

This evening the Southern Kings host Zebre at 6.35, with Scarlets and Edinburgh meeting an hour later.