GOLF

Shane Lowry has played his way into contention on Day 2 of the Portugal Masters at Vilamoura.

The Offaly man carded 9 birdies and a bogie during am impressive second round of 64 to reach the half way stage on 9 under par.

Shane Lowry speaking on European Tour Radio http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/biffo.mp3

That is just two shots behind clubhouse leader Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark.

SOCCER

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says talking about Diego Costa’s imminent departure isn’t something he’s concerned with.

The club have agreed to sell the striker back to Atletico Madrid, three years after signing him.

Costa hasn’t played for the Premier League champions this season.

He was told by Conte he had no future at Stamford Bridge, which led to him publicly criticising the Italian on several occasions http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/conte-5.mp3



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is the latest manager to voice concerns about the future of the League Cup.

Jose Mourinho’s claimed he wouldn’t mind if the competition was scrapped.

Guardiola made eight changes as his side beat West Brom to reach the fourth round on Wednesday.

But he says winning the trophy wouldn’t mean anything to him http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pep-1.mp3



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he isn’t concerned with their upcoming run of away games.

Three of the next four are on the road – including tomorrow’s Premier League trip to Southampton.

It’s followed by a long journey to Russia to face CSKA Moscow in the Champions League http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jose-3.mp3



Lionel Messi, Neymar and last year’s winner Cristiano Ronaldo have been named on FIFA’s ‘Best’ men’s player shortlist.

Antonio Conte is up for the manager’s equivalent – after leading Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Holder Carli Lloyd – who had a spell with Manchester City last term – is again nominated for the women’s player award.

The winners will be crowned in London next month.

Nigel Pearson’s back working for Leicester’s owners again.

He’s been appointed as manager of Belgian second division side O-H Leuven – who are controlled by King Power Group.

Pearson had been out of work since leaving Derby last year.

BOXING

Michael Conlan looks to extend his professional boxing record to 4-0 (pr: four and oh) tonight.

The former amateur world champion takes on Kenny Guzman in Nevada in a featherweight bout.

American Guzman also three wins from as many fights.