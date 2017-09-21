GAELIC GAMES

Declan Bonner is on the verge of being named the new Donegal Senior Football manager.

A special county committee meeting this Friday night will see Bonner’s name go before the clubs.

Bonner previously took charge of the senior side between 1997 and 2000, and has since led the county’s underage sides to provincial success.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has been handed a boost with the final World Cup qualifiers just over a fortnight away.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman says he expects James McCarthy to resume training in the next week.

McCarthy has yet to play this season due to a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Koeman also said today that Seamus Coleman is due back in action in November following his broken leg.

Chelsea have confirmed that they’ve agreed terms with Atletico Madrid for Diego Costa to move back to the La Liga giants.

The striker has been frozen out by Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge as he looked to engineer a move back to the club he left for Chelsea in 2014.

Costa is believed to be costing Atletico 66-million euro, but they won’t be able to register him until January.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington has made a solid start to the Portugal Masters at Vilamoura.

The Stackstown man shot a 4-under par opening round of 67 to end the day three-shots off the current lead.

Joost Luiten and George Coetzee currently top the leaderboard on 7-under.