SOCCER

Arsenal target Karim Benzema has agreed a new contract with Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old has put pen to paper on an extended deal to keep him at the Bernabeu until June 2021.

Benzema joined Madrid from Lyon in 2009 and has won 14 major trophies with the club, including two LaLiga titles, three Champions Leagues and two Copa del Rey crowns.

12 Premier League players have been named on the longlist for the FIFA Pro World 11 team of the year.

David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku are the Manchester United men included, alongside Chelsea trio David Luiz, N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard.

Liverpool play-maker Philippe Coutino and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil are also on the list.

The final 11 will be announced at a ceremony in London on October 23.

Fifa’s confirmed they are investigating Chelsea’s youth transfer policy.

World football’s governing body are looking into whether the Premier League champions have breached rules relating to signing foreign players under the age of 18.

Chelsea deny any wrongdoing.

Tim Krul’s season-long loan move from Newcastle to Brighton has been made permanent.

The Dutch international goalkeeper made his debut for Albion in last night’s League Cup defeat to Bournemouth, after joining on transfer deadline day.

He could play against his old club when they meet in the Premier League on Sunday.

BASKETBALL

Basketball Ireland has announced a three-year broadcasting deal with T-G-4.

It’ll see matches shown on television and online through the Irish language channel’s website and Facebook live platform.

Those games will include the Hula Hoops Men’s and Women’s National Cup finals.

HORSE RACING

Leading amateur rider Nina Carberry will be back in action at Ballinrobe tomorrow for the first time since the birth of her daughter Rosie.

Carberry partners Cask Mate in the Connacht Tribune Flat Race over an extended two miles for trainer Noel Meade.

She has won the cross-country chase at the Cheltenham Festival four times and landed the Irish Grand National on Organisedconfusion in 2011.

RUGBY

France are happy to outspend Ireland and South Africa for the right to host the 2023 World Cup.

They’re willing to pay 150-million pounds to World Rugby if awarded the tournament – 30-million more than the usual fee.

CYCLING

Britain’s Chris Froome had to settle for bronze in the individual time trial at cycling’s Road World Championships in Norway.

The Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana champion was third – with Dutchman Tom Dumoulin taking the gold medal.

Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic won silver.

GOLF

It’s been a mixed day for Kerry clubs at the AIG Cups and Shields.

