SOCCER

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says the club won’t be appealing David Luiz’s red card from Sunday’s goalless draw with Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Brazil defender was sent off late in the game for a high tackle on Sead Kolasinac.

Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck has been ruled out for at least three weeks with a groin injury.

He was withdrawn in the second half of their Premier League draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

Welbeck will miss Arsenal’s Premier League games with West Brom and Brighton, as well as their Europa League trip to BATE Borisov.

RUGBY

Tributes have been paid to former Munster media manager Pat Geraghty, who has passed away following a short illness.

Geraghty worked with the province between 2000 and 2013, coinciding with its most successful period.