SOCCER

Manchester United are back level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

They eased past Everton with a 4-nil win at Old Trafford.

Chelsea have been frustrated by rivals Arsenal in the Premier League.

The champions were held to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge – and had defender David Luiz sent-off in the closing stages.

Antonio Conte’s side are now three points behind early leaders Manchester City.

MOTORSPORT

The Singapore F1 Grand Prix has been won by Britain’s Lewis Hamilton after he made the most of a dramatic crash at the start of the race.

His championship title rival Sebastian Vettel went out – along with his Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo finished second – with Hamilton’s Mercedes colleague Valtteri Bottas third.

GOLF

Romain Wattel has clinched the KLM Open in the Netherlands.

He finished a shot clear of the field on 15 under after a final round of 69.

Paul Dunne ended up best of the Irish – he hit an excellent 66 to finish on 11 under par and a tie for 14th place.

Padraig Harrington hit a 69 to finish up on 3 under.