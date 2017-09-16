GAELIC GAMES

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has named his starting 15 for tomorrow’s All-Ireland senior football final with Mayo.

The side is unchanged from the team that started the semi-final win over Tyrone, with Niall Scully selected at left half-forward.

As expected Diarmuid Connolly isn’t named to start, though there could yet be changes closer to throw-in.

Mayo named their team last night and are also unchanged.

Michael Clifford, Irish Daily Mail journalist, looks ahead to the contest http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cliff.mp3

We also got the pre match thoughts of former Dublin player Charlie Redmond http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Redmond.mp3

HORSE RACING

Aidan O’Brien’s Irish Derby winner Capri notched his second Classic success of the season in the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster today.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, who was completing a clean sweep in British Classics with the success, Capri got the better of Crystal Ocean and Stradivarius in a thrilling finish.

Capri’s odds for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe have been trimmed to a general 20-1 after today’s triumph.

SOCCER

Manchester City have gone to the top of the Premier League in style.

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as they thrashed Watford 6-nil at Vicarage Road to climb above Manchester United at the summit.

Crystal Palace remain bottom – with no points from five matches – after losing 1-nil to Southampton in Roy Hodgson’s first game in charge.

Liverpool were held to a 1-all draw by Burnley at Anfield.

Newcastle now have three top-flight wins after beating Stoke 2-1.

Huddersfield against Leicester finished 1-1 – while West Brom against West Ham was goalless.

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic eased to a 4-nil win over Ross County.

Moussa Dembele was among the goalscorers on his comeback from injury.

Franny Kiernan reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/celts.mp3

Dundalk have won the EA Sports Cup.

Stephen Kenny’s side defeated Shamrock Rovers 3-nil in today’s final in Tallaght, with the goals coming from David McMillan, Patrick McElene and Tommy Stewart.

It’s the club’s sixth major trophy in four seasons.

RUGBY

Munster and Leinster have both maintained their 100 percent records in the Guinness PRO14.

Munster clinched a tight 21-16 win away to the Ospreys, with Jean Kleyn and Darren Sweetnam getting the tries.

Meanwhile Leinster enjoyed a comfortable 31-10 win over the Southern Kings in the first ever PRO14 tie on South African soil.

The tries coming from Noel Read, Rory O’Loughlin, Jack Conan, Joey Carbery and Dave Kearney.

MOTORSPORT

Lewis Hamilton has had a disappointing qualifying session ahead of tomorrow’s Singapore F1 Grand Prix.

The world championship leader could only register the fifth-quickest time in his Mercedes.

Hamilton has a three point advantage over title rival Sebastian Vettel – who will start on pole position.