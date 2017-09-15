GAELIC GAMES

Westmeath are close to appointing their next senior football manager.

The Westmeath Topic reports that Tom Cribbin’s successor will be either former Wicklow boss Johnny Magee or ex Louth manager Colin Kelly.

Tyrone defender Cathal McCarron says he’s not seeking a transfer to Kildare.

He’s set to switch clubs from Dromore to Athy but has told The Irish News that he won’t be playing for any other county than Tyrone.

McCarron added that he hopes to continue to be part of Mickey Harte’s plans.

GOLF

Paul Dunne had three birdies in his last five holes in a second-round 68 at the KLM Open.

The Wicklow man is level-par into the weekend, the same score as Padraig Harrington – who shot 70 today.

France’s Joel Stalter has a one-shot lead over the field at 10-under through 13 holes.

SOCCER

Scottish champions Celtic have appointed their former player Kolo Toure to the club’s coaching staff.

The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender will support manager Brendan Rodgers as technical assistant.

He’ll also work with the club’s youth teams.

MOTORSPORT

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton managed a third place finish in second practice for this weekend’s Singapore F1 Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver was behind the Red Bull pair of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

Ricciardo topped the time sheets in both sessions.

Hamilton’s championship rival Sebastian Vettel was back down in eleventh.

McLaren have finally confirmed their split with F1 engine suppliers Honda – after a troubled partnership.

The agreement will finish at the end of the season – which has been a poor campaign for the British based team.

Renault will power their cars for the next three years instead.

The Singapore Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar for at least another four years.

Formula 1 chairman and CEO Chase Carey says the night race on a street circuit has become one of the most “thrilling events of the year” since its debut in 2008.

BADMINTON

17 Year old Nhat Nguyen has made the men’s singles semi-final at the Belgian International after getting through three matches in qualification and winning three matches in the main draw. This morning he beat Indian Harsheel Dani 17-21 21-10 21-16 with a very impressive performance.

Scott Evans has been playing well with partner Amanda Hogstrom of Sweden in the mixed doubles at the Belgian International. This is a new partnership that have never played together before. He is through to the semi-final of the Belgian International after beating Mathia Bay-Smidt & Alexandra Boje of Denmark 21-18 21-19.

At the World Senior Championships Mark Topping and Graham Henderson have made the semi-finals of the men’s doubles after beating Sweden’s Nytell/Soderberg 14-21 21-10 25-23.