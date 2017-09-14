GAA

Malachy O’Rourke will remain in charge of Monaghan for the 2018 season.

The Farney men have won two Ulster titles under his stewardship.

SOCCER

This evening in Kerryschoolboys soccer

Daly’s Supervalu 13 Premier

Killarney Celtic A – Killarney Athletic 5.45

13 Division 1

Tralee Dynamos – Camp Juniors 6.30pm

Killarney Celtic B – Dingle Bay Rovers 7pm

GOLF

Play has been suspended on Day 1 of the KLM Open.

Strong winds and flooded fairways have forced the players off the course.

At the time of the suspension Padraig Harrington was level par through 5 holes while Paul Dunne was 1 over after 3.

Richard Finch and Bernd Wiesberger are the joint leaders on 5 under par.

Meanwhile Rory McIlroy tees off later for his first round at the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour.

RUGBY

Ulster and Connacht have both named their starting teams for tomorrow’s PRO14 ties with Scarlets and the Dragons respectively.

Irish international Chris Henry returns to captain the Ulster side, while Luke Marshall, Kyle McCall and Alan O’Connor are also selected.

Tomorrow’s game will be played five years to the day since the death of winger Nevin Spence.

Meanwhile Connacht head coach Kieran Keane has named a new-look team, making seven changes in all.

Winger Rory Scholes and prop Denis Coulson will make their full competitive debut for the province, while there are also starts for the likes of Quinn Roux and Jake Heenan.

SNOOKER

Ken Doherty is into the third round of the Indian Open.

The former world champion has beaten Sam Baird 4-3 and will face China’s Zhang Anda next.

Fergal O’Brien lost out 4-1 to Shaun Murphy.