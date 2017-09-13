GAA

Tyrone’s Cathal McCarron could be on the verge of a switch to Kildare club, Athy.

The All Ireland-winner tweeted last weekend that he was “emotional” to say goodbye to his Dromore team-mates.

It remains to be seen how a move to the Kildare club would impact upon his Tyrone career.

ROWING

Gary O’Donovan has been forced to pull out of the upcoming World Rowing Championships in Florida due to a viral infection.

His bother Paul will compete in the Lightweight single sculls.

CYCLING

The Cork-based Aqua Blue team have bolstered their ranks for 2018.

They’ve signed Under 23 European Road Champion Casper Pedersen.

He joins promising Irish rider Eddie Dunbar in signing for the team for next year.

Last week saw Stefan Denifl claim a stage victory for Aqua Blue in the Vuelta, their first grand tour stage victory.

RUGBY

Visa issues have held up Isa Nacewa (PR: Ee-sa Nah-say-wah) and Jamison Gibson Park’s entry to South Africa.

Both Leinster backs are New Zealand passport holders, but have been held at O-R Tambo Airport near Johannesburg since this morning.

Nacewa and Gibson Park are part of a 28-man squad that’s travelled to South Africa for Pro 14 encounters with both Southern Kings and Cheetahs.

Efforts to resolve the issues are ongoing.

Since January, all New Zealand natives have required visas to enter South Africa.