The president of the International Olympic Committee’s defended its reputation amid allegations of bribery.

Lawyers are investigating possible vote corruption before last year’s Rio Games.

SOCCER

Sadio Mané’s three-match ban has been upheld by the F-A.

The Liverpool forward was sent off for a high challenge on Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson on Saturday.

Liverpool had appealed the length of the ban, but Mané will now miss Premier League games with Burnley and Leicester, and also an EFL Cup trip to Leicester.

RUGBY

Connacht flanker Sean O’Brien is to see a specialist after picking up a shoulder injury during last week’s win over Southern Kings.

The province have also confirmed that Peter Robb will be out until December following hip surgery.

Meanwhile, lock Andrew Browne is rehabbing an Achilles injury, and will miss a number of weeks.

Lions captain Sam Warburton has been ruled out of action for the rest of the year.

The Wales back row has suffered a recurrence of a long-standing neck injury, and will be out for up to four months.

The injury means Warburton is out of Wales’ autumn internationals, and misses the first half of Cardiff’s Challenge Cup campaign.