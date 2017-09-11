BOXING

Katie Taylor’s first world title fight has been confirmed.

The unbeaten Bray native will face Anahi Esther Sanchez for her WBA World lightweight at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on October 28th.

The fight will be on the undercard to Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title bout with Kubrat Pulev.

Sanchez’s previous two fights outside of her native Argentina have seen the only two losses of her career.

SOCCER

Frank de Boer says he’s “very disappointed” to have been sacked as Crystal Palace manager after just four Premier League games in charge.

His side lost all of them – without scoring – and their only win since his appointment came in the League Cup against Ipswich.

Former England manager Roy Hodgson is being tipped to replace the Dutchman.

RUGBY

Jamie Heaslip and Rob Kearney will miss Leinster’s first Pro 14 trip to South Africa.

The Blues are preparing to jet off for Saturday’s match at the Southern Kings and next week’s fixture against the Cheetahs.

Heaslip is still recovering from back surgery, while Kearney suffered a hamstring injury during Friday’s win over Cardiff.

Dan Leavy may also stay at home due to an ankle injury.