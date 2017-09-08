Killorglin will be well represented in tomorrow’s Irish Offshore Rowing Championships in Arklow:

Women’s Singles (Monika Dukarska, Jessica Lee, Celine Kavanagh)

Women’s Quad (Cox Deirdre Leahy, Mara Tracy, Rhiannon O’Donoghue, Anna Tyther and Eimear O’Donovan)

Men’s Singles (James McCarthy)

Men’s Doubles (Sean Houlihan, Michael Sheehan)

SOCCER

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola isn’t ruling out another bid for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez in January.

The two clubs failed to agree on a deal for the Chile international in the summer transfer window.

It’s thought the move would’ve gone through had Arsenal secured a replacement on deadline day.

Guardiola says they’ll assess the situation again next year.

Philippe Coutinho has been left out of Liverpool squad for tomorrow’s Premier League match against Manchester City.

The Brazilian, who Barcelona wanted the sign this summer, missed the Reds first three games of the season due to a back injury.

He came off the bench while on International duty, but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he could have only played 15 or 20 minutes against City.

Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic has signed a new five-year contract at Inter Milan.

He had been linked with Manchester United all summer.

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer says he isn’t fearing for his job after their poor start to the season.

He’s lost his opening three Premier League games, and is yet to see his side score a goal.

The pressure’s already increasing on de Boer despite only arriving at Selhurst Park in June.

But he says the board have faith in what he’s doing.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has been named as the Premier League’s manager of the month for August.

The newly-promoted side picked up two wins from their opening three games – and are yet to concede a goal.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane won the player of the month award, after scoring in all three top-flight matches.

Fenerbahce have agreed a deal to sign Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen on loan.

The Holland forward was left out of Spurs’ Champions League squad after the Londoners signed Fernando Llorente from Swansea.

CRICKET

Former South Africa and Sri Lanka boss Graham Ford has been appointed the new Irish cricket head-coach.

The 56-year-old South African has agreed a three-year contract with Cricket Ireland and will take over from John Bracewell in December.

Ford says he intends Ireland to play an ‘enjoyable brand of cricket’ during his time in charge.

CYCLING

Britain’s Chris Froome still has a healthy advantage after stage 19 of cycling’s Vuelta a Espana (pron: VWELL-TUH AH ES-PAN-YUH).

He remains 1 minute and 37 seconds ahead of Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali.

Belgium’s Thomas de Gendt was the stage winner.

Meanwhile in the Tour of Britain, Australia’s Caleb Ewan finished ahead of Colmbia’s Fernando Gaviria in the sixth stage around Suffolk.