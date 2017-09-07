Davy Fitzgerald is staying on as Wexford senior hurling manager for the 2018 season.

He’s agreed to remain in charge after talks with officials from the Models’ county board this week.

Wexford gained promotion to Division One A of the National Hurling League and also reached the Leinster Final in Fitzgerald’s first year at the helm.

SOCCER

Premier League clubs have voted to close the summer transfer window before the first game of next season.

The changes will only apply to English top-flight clubs, and will have no bearing on other leagues.

It means any business will need to be concluded before 5 o’clock on the Thursday before the start of the campaign.

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon’s signed a new three-year contract.

It extends his stay with the Scottish Premiership side until 2020.

Hibs are sixth after their first four games back in the top flight this season.

RUGBY

Rhys Ruddock returns as one of four changes to the Leinster team for tomorrow’s Pro 14 game against the Cardiff Blues at the R-D-S.

Jack Conan and James Tracey also come into the pack, while Luke McGrath will start at scrum half.

Devin Toner will earn his 200th Provincial cap in the second row.

Captain Isa Nacewa again starts at inside-centre and The Irish Times’ Gerry Thornley says it makes sense to use him there…………..

HORSE RACING

Churchill is the star attraction in a 10-strong field declared for the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien is aiming for an eighth success in this Group One event.

The Ballydoyle handler also saddles Epsom Derby runner-up Cliffs Of Moher, who was fourth in the Juddmonte, and Secretariat Stakes second Taj Mahal.

The British challenge is headed by Martyn Meade’s stable star Eminent.