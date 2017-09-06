GAA

Dublin legend Alan Brogan believes the Dubs should fear Mayo ahead of the All Ireland final.

The Boys in Blue will face a battle hardened Mayo at Croke Park on the 17th September, the side who took them to a replay in last year’s decider.

Brogan knows manager Jim Gavin will be worried by their lack of a real test this summer………..

Tyrone’s All-Star defender Justin McMahon has retired from inter-county football.

The 2008 All-Ireland winner made his debut for Mickey Harte’s side in 2007 and went on to respresent his county 100 times, 40 of those in the Championship.

McMahon also won five Ulster titles.

It leaves Colm Cavanagh as the only survivor on the current panel from the team that won the 2008 All-Ireland.

RUGBY

Connacht are set to be without Tiernan O’Halloran for Saturday’s Guinness PRO-14 match against the Southern Kings.

The Ireland full-back is still recovering from knee surgery and won’t be back until later this month.

Finlay Bealham is a doubt for the weekend as he continues to follow the return to play protocals.

Peter Robb is out until December after having hip surgery.

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar’s signed for Aviva Premiership club Northampton, but won’t join up with the side until next summer.

He’s so far spent his entire professional career with Ospreys.

Biggar was part of the British and Irish Lions squad that toured New Zealand this summer.

His move creates further difficulty for Wales, who currently select only a limited number of players based outside the country.

TENNIS

Andy Murray says he’s unlikely to play again this season as he continues his recovery from a hip problem.

He’s been out of action since losing in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in July – and pulled out of the US Open two days before the tournament began.

Murray says he’s confident an ‘extended period of rest and rehabilitation’ will allow him to return next year.

BOXING

Carl Frampton has confirmed Jamie Moore as his new trainer, following his split from Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions.

Moore is a previous European and Irish champion and worked with boxer turned promoter Matthew Macklin.

Frampton says it’s a start of ‘a new chapter’ in his career.

BASEBALL

A Major League Baseball investigation has found that the Boston Red Sox used Apple watches to cheat in three games against their rivals the Yankees last month.

The Red Sox’s players used the devices to relay information about what kind of pitch was about to be thrown by the opposition pitcher.

That information was relayed to the dugout and then to the batter to give him an advantage.