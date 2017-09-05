GAELIC GAMES

It’ll be decided tonight whether Mickey Harte will be staying on for a 17th season in charge of Tyrone’s footballers.

The three-time All-Ireland winning manager’s future will be discussed at a County Board meeting later.

Harte was given a one-year term last year and guided the team to the All-Ireland semi-finals this year.

SOCCER

Liverpool say defender Nathaniel Clyne will remain unavailable for a “significant period of time” because of a back injury.

The England international last appeared for the club during their first pre-season friendly in mid July.

He was recently left out of their squad for the Champions League group stage, which runs until the sixth of December.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu claims that Leo Messi’s new contract with the club has been signed – by the player’s father.

A deal was agreed between the parties this summer to extend the five-time World Player of the Year’s contract to 2021 but it remained without a signature.

The Barcelona president says he’s confident of agreeing a new deal with Andres Iniesta in the next few weeks.

St Johnstone have been rewarded for a good run of Scottish Premiership form in August.

Boss Tommy Wright wins the manager of the month and on-loan forward Michael O’Halloran gets the player’s prize.

St Johnstone are unbeaten in the league in August, winning three of their four matches.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s fallen to his lowest placing on the world golf rankings since 2014.

The four-time major winner is down to sixth following his missed cut at the Dell Technologies Championship.

McIlroy is now 51st on the FedEx Cup standings and will need a strong finish at the upcoming BMW Championship if he’s to be inside the top 30 that will qualify for the Tour Championship.

TENNIS

Westmeath’s Simon Carr aims to reach the third round of the junior US Open this evening.

The son of former Dublin and Roscommon football manager Tommy, he faces Jaimee Floyd Angele in New York.

Carr defeated his French opponent at the German Juniors in June.

HORSE RACING

The big names have stood their ground for the five Group 1 races and the strong supporting cards on Longines Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown and the Curragh on Saturday and Sunday.

Dual 2,000 Guineas winner Churchill and his stable companion Winter, the dual 1,000 Guineas winner and more recently successful in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood head the 14 horses remaining in the €1.25m QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday. Aidan O’Brien’s pair could be joined by Poet’s Word, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, another that won at Goodwood last month, Martyn Meade’s Eminent, successful at Deauville last time out and the Roger Charlton-trained Decorated Knight, the winner of the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in May.

There are also 14 horses going forward for the Group 1 Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes including Ballydoyle’s star filly Winter. The John Gosden-trained Persuasive and Jean-Claude Rouget’s Qemah finished second and third to Alice Springs in the race 12 months ago and are both on course for a repeat bid for the €350,000 contest. Wuheida, a Group 1 winner as a two-year-old could run for Charlie Appleby while Sea Of Grace is clearly on the upgrade and could carry the hopes of William Haggas.

Order Of St George and Big Orange head the 22 horses remaining in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at the Curragh on Sunday. There was only a short-head between the pair in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, with Michael Bell’s charge denying Aidan O’Brien’s star stayer a repeat success in that race. Dartmouth could yet represent Sir Michael Stoute while last year’s winner Wicklow Brave, trained by Willie Mullins and Joseph O’Brien’s exciting three-year-old Rekindling also stand their ground.

Eleven horses remain in the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes with Aidan O’Brien looking to hold the strongest hand. He is responsible for five horses, including the recent Newmarket Group 2 winner Clemmie. O’Brien could also be represented by Magical and Happily which finished first and second in the Group 2 Breast Cancer Research Debutante Stakes over this course and distance last month. Jessica Harrington could yet run her dual winner and narrow Albany Stakes runner-up Alpha Centauri while Eddie Lynam’s impressive course winner Muirin is also in the mix.

Heading the field of 18 acceptors for the Group 1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes are the O’Brien-trained Gustav Klimt, so impressive when overcoming trouble in running to win a Group 2 at Newmarket in July and Gordon Elliott’s Beckford, winner of the Group 2 GAIN Railway Stakes over six furlongs at the Curragh in early July and runner-up in the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes over the same course a month ago. Jim Bolger has three horses to choose from including Verbal Dexterity which was runner-up to Beckford in the Railway Stakes.

Trainer Willie Mullins is likely to run Shaneshill – second in the Galway Plate – and Arbre De Vie – winner on the flat at the Galway Festival – in the Guinness Kerry National.

The feature race at Listowel is now just 8 days away.