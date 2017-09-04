GAELIC GAMES

Joe McQuillan has been confirmed as the referee for the All-Ireland Senior Football Final between Dublin and Mayo on September 17th.

It’ll be the third time that the Cavan official has taken charge of the All-Ireland decider – having previously been the man in the middle in 2011 and 2013.

Anthony Nolan from Wicklow will be the referee for the for the minor game between Kerry and Derry.

Joe Canning says ‘relief’ is the prevailing emotion among the Galway panel today as they prepare to bring the Liam McCarthy Cup across the Shannon for the first-time in 29-years later.

Michael Donoghue’s side defeated Waterford by 26-points to 2-17 at Croke Park yesterday with Canning sending over nine-points.

Niall Burke and Jason Flynn scored two-points each after coming off the bench and Canning says they had a huge impact http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/joeshow.mp3

SOCCER

Chelsea have left Diego Costa out of their Champions League squad, despite him being on their list of players for the Premier League.

The striker is yet to return to the club this season, as he continues to try to force through a move back to Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have included Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their squad for the competition – as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury.

UEFA insist they won’t be investigating Manchester City over Financial Fair Play rules, despite a complaint from the Spanish League.

La Liga wrote to European football’s governing body asking them to look into whether City’s spending in the last transfer window broke their regulations.

But UEFA say they have no plans to do so.

RUGBY

Munster centre Dan Goggin is set for an extended period on the sidelines after sustaining a knee-injury in their win over Benetton at the weekend.

Goggin is set to undergo a scan today but director-of-rugby Rassie Erasmus has told Limerick’s Live 95 that it looks a bad one

Munster host the Cheetahs at Thomond Park on Saturday in the PRO-14.

Leinster will welcome back Ireland duo Luke McGrath and Rhys Ruddock for this Friday’s match against the Cardiff Blues at the RDS.

James Ryan is carrying a knock to his shoulder from the weekend win over the Dragons while the fitness of Jordi Murphy, Fergus McFadden, Dave Kearney and Joey Carbery will be assessed through the week.

BOXING

Kubrat Pulev has confirmed that his world heavyweight title bout with Anthony Joshua will be in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on October 28th.

Joshua comes into the fight as the IBF and WBA champion.

Bulgarian Pulev has won his last five bouts to become the mandatory challenger for the IBF belt.

RACING

2000 Guineas favourite Expert Eye will miss Sunday’s Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh

The Michael Stoute-trained colt’s suffered a ‘minor setback’.

He’s now likely to be aimed at the Dewhurst Stakes in October.