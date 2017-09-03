ATHLETICS

Tim O’Connor, An Riocht, has won the big cross country race in Newcastlewest.

Niamh O’ Sullivan, also An Riocht, was second.

MOTORSPORT

Lewis Hamilton has won the Italian F1 Grand Prix.

The victory moves the Mercedes driver into the World Championship lead.

Valtteri Bottas was in second ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in third.

GOLF

Haydn Porteous overcame Lee Slattery in a thrilling final-day battle to win his second European Tour title at the Czech Masters.

The South African won by 2 shots after finishing on 13 under.

TENNIS

The action continues at the US Open today.

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza among the players in action along with Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova.

They are looking to win their respective matches to secure a place in the women’s quarter finals.

SHOWJUMPING

The showjumping finale of the Land Rover Burghley Trials takes place today and Irish rider Clare Abbott has just completed her round on board Euro Prince, ending the competition with a score of 67.3 to finish 13th overall on her debut at the event.

CYCLING

Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal made it two out of two at the UCI 2017 Para-cycling Road World Championships in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa today, winning the WB Tandem Road Race. In a bunch finish the powerful Irish duo outsprinted Poland to take the coveted World Title; Greece rounded off the podium winning Bronze.