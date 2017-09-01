CYCLING

Ireland’s Nicholas Roche has finished 10th on today’s 13th stage at the Vuelta a Espana.

Roche remains 11th overall – 4 minutes and 25 seconds behind leader Chris Froome.

Froome was seventh today and his advantage over second-place Vincenzo Nibali is now 59 seconds.

Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal stormed home with a convincing win in the WB Tandem Time Trial at the UCI 2017 Para-cycling Road World Championships in Pietermartizburg, South Africa today, with a 6 second advantage over Lora Fachie and Corrie Hall of Great Britain who won silver. The Polish pairing of Iwona Podkoscielna and Aleksandra Teclaw won the bronze medal in the 31km race against the clock.

This is the first World Title for the Irish tandem, who are Paralympic Champions in the Time Trial, having also won silver in the Road Race at the Paralympic Games in Rio last year. Earlier this morning Colin Lynch finished 5th in the MC2 Time Trial, within 14 seconds of a medal, and just 31 seconds separating the field.

MOTORSPORT

Lewis Hamilton couldn’t stay out in front in second practice for the Italian F1 Grand Prix.

After finishing quickest in the morning session at Monza, the Mercedes driver was just beaten by team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

World championship leader Sebastian Vettel was again third for Ferrari.

GOLF

Heavy rain has brought an end to play on day two of the Czech Masters on the European Tour.

Most players will need to complete their rounds tomorrow morning.

Gary Hurley’s going to miss the cut, he’s five-over after a 76 today.

Darren Clarke was two-over after three holes before officials halted play.

Lee Slattery is the half-way clubhouse leader at seven-under.

SOCCER

Leicester are still awaiting international clearance to complete the transfer of Adrien Silva from Sporting Lisbon.

The Premier League club are confident they managed to sign the Portugal midfielder in time, after being granted a two-hour extension to get the deal done.

RUGBY

In confirming new positions within the Munster organisation Kerry’s Enda Lynch will now take up the newly created role of Head of Enterprise while Doug Howlett assumes the vacated role of Head of Commercial and Marketing.