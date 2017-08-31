SOCCER

Jonathan Walters is fit to play for the Republic of Ireland in this Saturday’s World Cup Qualifier at Georgia.

The Burnley striker, who has been nursing an ankle injury, took a full part in today’s training session ahead of the squad travelling to Tbilisi.

John O’Shea also came through today’s training with no ill effects and will available to manager Martin O’Neill for selection.

But striker David McGoldrick won’t travel for ‘personal reasons’.

Northampton have sacked their manager Justin Edinburgh after starting their League One campaign with four straight defeats.

Kerry’s Brendan Moloney is a defender with the club.

Swansea have pulled off a big coup on transfer deadline day.

They’ve sealed the season-long loan signing of Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has completed his move from Arsenal to Liverpool for a fee believed to be 35-million pounds.

Liverpool have confirmed Divock Origi has joined Wolfsburg on a season-long loan.

Tottenham have paid 23-million for Ivory Coast full-back Serge Aurier.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are believed to have made another offer for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez – and Burnley have completed the signing of Nahki Wells from Huddersfield.

GOLF

Callum Shinkwin has a one-shot clubhouse lead at six-under on day one of the Czech Open golf.

It was a disappointing first round for Ireland’s Darren Clarke and Gary Hurley.

Clarke is two-over while Hurley is one-over into day two.