GAA

Anthony Daly is being linked with a return to the Dublin hurling manager’s position.

It’s after the former Clare All-Ireland winning captain resigned from his role with the Limerick hurling academy.

Daly’s previous six-year spell in charge of Dublin saw them win the National League in 2011 and reach the Leinster Final in 2013.

Mattie Kenny and Pat Gilroy have also been suggested as candidates to succeed Ger Cunningham.

===

New Cork football boss Ronan McCarthy has confirmed his backroom team for the coming season.

Former Cork ladies football coach Eamonn Ryan has been retained in the setup with Sean Hayes and Ciaran O’Sullivan joining as selectors.

Hayes will also coach the under-20s team next year.

SOCCER

Harry Arter says Irish-born players deserve more of a chance to play for the Republic than he does.

The Bournemouth midfielder’s become a regular in the squad – but he was born and raised in England.

He qualifies through Irish grandparents.

Arter is this week part of The Republic of Ireland World Cup squad for their qualifier against Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday.

He says priority should be given to those born here rather than those who qualify through parents or the ‘granny rule’ ………….

TENNIS

Maria Sharapova is back in action at the U-S Open in New York tonight.

The Russian is playing in her first Grand Slam since a 15 month doping ban.

She plays world number 59 Timea Babos, having upset the odds to beat second seed Simona Halep in the opening round.

Sharapova says that win is a huge confidence booster…………….

GOLF

The qualification race to make the European team for next year’s Ryder Cup begins tomorrow.

Gary Hurley and Darren Clarke will tee it up at the Czech Masters – the first tournament where ranking points are on offer for the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris.

Europe captain Thomas Bjorn is set to attend the event in Prague and former skipper Darren Clarke says the Swede will be watching keenly …………

CYCLING

Chris Froome has moved a step closer to winning this year’s Vuelta a Espana.

The Tour de France winner now holds a 1-minute-19-seconds advantage in the leader’s red jersey after 11-stages.

It was a disappointing day for Ireland’s Nicolas Roche who is now 4-minutes and 17-seconds behind Froome.

Roche has slipped from second to 11th-place on the general classification.