SOCCER

Jon Walters was again absent from full training with the Republic of Ireland squad today at Abbotstown.

The Burnley foward took part in the warm-up, but spent the main session with a physio as he continues to tend to an ankle injury.

Manager Martin O’Neill says Walters will be given every chance to prove his fitness ahead of Friday’s trip to Georgia.

His assistant Roy Keane says the positivity from Walters is offering the coaching staff hope http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/langer.mp3

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Lee Carsley has been appointed the new England Under-21 assistant manager.

Carsley will work under manager Aidy Boothroyd, having previously worked together with the England Under-19s.

Liverpool have rejected a third bid from Crystal Palace for Mamadou Sakho.

Palace are said to ha ve bid 25-million pounds for the out-of-favour France centre half, with Liverpool believed to be holding out for around 30-million.

Sakho spend the second half of last season on loan at Palace.

RUGBY

Rory Best has been re-installed as the Ulster captain ahead of the new season.

Best’s appointment as Ireland captain had seen Andrew Trimble and Rob Herring share the Ulster leadership duties.

Ulster begin their Pro 14 campaign this Friday with the visit of South African newcomers Toyota Cheetahs to Kingspan Stadium.

CYCLING

Nicolas Roche is joint second after today’s 10th stage of the Vuelta a Espana (PR: V’welta Ess-pan-ya).

A late attack on today’s stage saw the BMC rider come home 29-seconds ahead of Chris Froome who retains the leader’s red jersey.

Roche is now just 36-seconds down on the Sky rider on general classification.

BOXING

Ireland’s last man standing in Hamburg, Joe Ward is back in the ring this evening for World Elite Championship quarter final.

The light heavyweight takes on Mikhail Daugaliavets of Belarus at around 7.30, Irish time.

Ward has faced the Belarussian twice before, at the 2015 World Elite and European Championships.

HORSE RACING

Irish champion rider Pat Smullen is now a 4/9 chance to retain his crown following his spectacular 1055/1 four-timer at Roscommon on Monday evening. The Offaly man was as big as 11-4 with the layers when he trailed the pace-setting Colin Keane by seven winners following the Galway Festival but is now just three adrift of the 22-year-old Meath rider.

Smullen, who has nine Irish titles to his credit so far, made a sluggish start to the current campaign by his own high standards primarily due to the fact his boss Dermot Weld’s yard was hit with a virus. However, recent signs have suggested it’s business as normal with the team at Roswell House.

Smullen’s four-timer was initiated aboard the Tracey Collins-trained 5-1 chance Sollertia before he followed up on Knowing You (3/1), trained by his boss, before adding two more victories on the Harry Rogers-trained pair Ontheiflist (3/1) and Lord Erskine (10/1).

Colin Keane was a 1/2 chance for a maiden championship win after Galway but is now available at 2/1.