SOCCER

Jeff Hendrick and James McCarthy have been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers with Georgia and Serbia.

McCarthy has not recovered from a hamstring injury in time, while Hendrick is suffering from a thigh injury.

Jon Walters has been included in Martin O’Neill’s 25-man squad, despite concerns over an ankle injury.

There’s no room for Seani Maguire in the squad, despite an impressive start to life at Preston.

O’Neill’s side travel to Tblisi on Saturday before a clash with Serbia at the Aviva on Tuesday week.

Liverpool have agreed a club record deal with R-B Leipzig to sign Naby Keita.

The Guinea international midfielder had a medical this morning, but won’t join the Merseyside club until July 1st of 2018.

Keita has been a summer-long target for Liverpool, but Leipzig were unwilling to let him go in this transfer window.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a fee with Arsenal for their midfielder, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The England international is likely to cost the Premier League champions 35-million pounds.

Barcelona have completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele in a deal worth 135-million pounds.

He becomes the second-most expensive player of all time – following Neymar’s recent move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Dembele has signed a five-year contract at the Nou Camp.

Kylian Mbappe’s move to Paris Saint-Germain looks to be a big step closer.

A picture’s emerged on social media of Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic wearing a Monaco shirt – with the French striker’s number 10 on the back.

It’s reported Mbappe could initially join PSG on loan – with the obligation to buy him for 166-million-pounds next summer.

That would make him the second most expensive player ever – behind his potential new team-mate, Neymar.

GAELIC GAMES

Mickey Harte intends to continue as the Tyrone Senior Football manager despite his team’s heavy loss to Dublin.

The Dubs remain on course for a third successive All Ireland title following an impressive 2-17 to 11 point victory over the Ulster Champions at Croke Park yesterday.

Harte has been in charge of Tyrone since 2002, but his latest two year term has now expired.

The County Board refused to offer him a 12 months extension last September, but Harte still thinks he is the right man for the job.

SWIMMING

Mona McSharry is through to another final at the World Junior Championships in Indianapolis.

The Sligo native qualified in fifth position for the women’s 200-metre breaststroke final.

That final is due to get underway just after 11pm, Irish time.

Meanwhile, Conor Ferguson will compete in the men’s 200-metre backstroke final.

BOXING

Dean Gardiner has been beaten at the World Elite Championships in Hamburg.

He lost his super-heavyweight last-16 encounter to Cristian Salcedo.

Brendan Irvine and Joe Ward are both in action in the evening session.

RUGBY

Ireland’s disastrous Women’s World Cup campaign has seen them drop to ninth in the latest world rankings.

Defeats to France, Australia and Wales have seen Ireland fall three places from sixth.

World champions New Zealand remain world number one, ahead of runners-up England.

Connacht have signed prop Denis Coulson from French side Grenoble.

Coulson is a former Ireland Under-20 international, having previously represented Leinster at underage level.

HORSE RACING

Good things come to those who wait and the patience of Sirjack Thomas’ connections was rewarded in spades at Roscommon on Monday afternoon, as the talented juvenile got off the mark at the fourth time of asking, having hit the crossbar last time at Gowran Park.

Trained by up-and-coming Newbridge-based trainer Madeleine Tylicki, brother to former-jockey Freddy, the colt by Fast Company landed the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden in good style, battling well to see of the challenge of joint-favourite Himmah.

Returning at odds of 15-8, jockey Billy Lee was left smiling as he returned to the winner’s enclosure, describing the going as heavy.

Irish racing previews and news bulletins are brought to you by Horse Racing Ireland and the Racing Post