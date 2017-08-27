For the second year in a row Dublin will take on Mayo in the All-Ireland football final.

Dublin booked their place into yet another decider with a straight forward semi-final win over Tyrone today by 12 points.

Jim Gavin’s side proved again why they’re heavy favourites to make it three straight All-Ireland titles, as they took control of the game from the 5th minute when Con O’Callaghan found the back of the net.

They lead by 1-9 to 5 points at the break, and they continued to stroll through to the tie in the 2nd half.

Eoghan O’Gara got the second goal of the game five minutes from tie, while Stephen Cluxton also saved a late penalty from Peter Harte.

The full-time score was Dublin 2-17 Tyrone 11 points.

SOCCER

Champions Chelsea have back-to-back Premier League wins – after beating Everton 2-nil at Stamford Bridge.

Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata scored the goals.

Arsenal will want to forget their afternoon at Liverpool – after Jurgen Klopp’s side hammered them 4-nil in the Premier League.

It’s despite Alexis Sanchez making his first start of the season for Arsene Wenger’s team.

Tottenham are still waiting for their first top flight win at Wembley – after a 1-all draw with Burnley.

West Brom against Stoke ended 1-all.

Rangers have their second win of the Scottish Premiership season – after beating Ross County 3-1 in Dingwall.

Pedro Caixinha’s side are back into the top half of the table as a result.

Dundee have picked up their first point of the season – after a 1-all draw with Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

They took the lead at Dens Park through a Kevin Holt penalty, but Anthony Stokes levelled things up.

MOTORSPORT

Lewis Hamilton’s won the Belgian F1 Grand Prix.

He finished ahead of Ferrari’s Championship leader Sebastian Vettel.

It’s the British Mercedes driver’s fifth race victory of the season – but he still trails Vettel by seven points in the standings.

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo was third.

BOXING

Sean McComb is in action tonight at the World Elite Championships in Germany.

He’s expected in the ring at around 7.15pm for his last 16 bout in the 64kg division against Andy Cruz-Gomez of Cuba.

CYCLING

Chris Froome’s even further ahead after stage 9 of cycling’s Vuelta a Espana (pron: VWELL-TUH AH ES-PAN-YUH).

Britain’s Tour de France champion’s now 36 seconds in front in the overall classification.

He’s trying to become only the third man to follow his success in Paris by winning Spain’s grand tour in the same season.

MODERN PENTATHLON

Natalya Coyle remains in second place after the swimming event at Modern Pentathlon World Championships in Egypt.

The Meath native is now 16 seconds clear of fourth place and on course for a podium finish.

Coyle finished 6th at the Rio Olympics and won a bronze in the mixed relay event with Arthur Lanigan O’Keeffe at the World Championships two years ago.

HORSE RACING

Aidan O’Brien got his Sunday off to a flyer at the Curragh, but not with the horse the market expected, as odds-on favourite Christopher Robin performed a little underwhelmingly, leaving 8-1 shot Saxon Warrior to thunder home to win the opening Irish Times Irish EBF Maiden.

Ridden by Donnacha O’Brien, the trainer’s son who is not out of the equation for the Flat jockeys’ championship, the son of Group 1-winning filly Maybe got off the mark at the first time of asking in breathtaking style.

O’Brien has a host of chances on the Curragh’s eight-race card, with hot favourites Ballet Shoes, U S Navy Flag and Rain Goddess still to come in Group 3 contests.

Willie McCreery looks to have unearthed a very smart individual in the shape of Liquid Amber,as she took in the Group 3 Flame Of Tara Irish EBF Stakes at the Curragh in fine style.

Creating a nice impression when finishing second on her debut in a maiden at this venue last week, the Niarchos Family-owned filly stepped forward significantly to take the scalp of 1,000 Guineas and Oaks contender Ballet Shoes, denying Aidan O’Brien a double in the first two races.

Ridden to victory by Billy Lee, the sky appears to be the limit for the winning daughter of Kitten’s Joy, with the trainer signalling that a quiet winter can be followed up with an ambitious campaign next spring.

While Ballet Shoes may have performed a little underwhelmingly for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore in the previous Group 3 Flame Of Tara Stakes, the red-hot pair were back to winning ways in the Group 3 Plusvital Round Tower Stakes, as U S Navy Flag bounded clear to win impressively at the Curragh.

Having bypassed assignments in France and Britain, the son of War Front flourished under a no nonsense ride from the front, completing a double for the jockey and trainer.

The winning colt could be Newmarket-bound for the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes after scoring by six lengths at the Kildare venue, well clear of Jessica Harrington’s Landshark.