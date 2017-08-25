SOCCER

Kerry’s Rian O’Sullivan, now with Brighton and Hove Albion has been called into the Irish U19 squad.

Ireland will meet The Czech Republic at the RSC on Saturday, September 2, then the sides will meet again at the same venue two days later.

These games are preparation for October’s UEFA U19 Championships Qualifying Round games where Tom Mohan’s squad host Azerbaijan, Cyprus and Serbia.

Wales have included Joe Ledley in their squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Moldova – even though he’s currently without a club.

The midfielder was released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale’s back in the 25-man group after suspension.

RUGBY

Captain Claire Molloy and centre Jenny Murphy have been ruled out of tomorrow’s 7th/8th-place play-off at the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Paula Fitzpatrick skippers the side from a back-row that includes Kerry’s Ciara Griffin at 7 and Heather O’Brien at Number 8.

Nora Stapleton wins her 50th cap at out-half while there’s a new-look midfield of Jeamie Deacon and Katie Fitzhenry.

Kerry’s Ciara O’ Connor is among the replacements.

IRELAND WOMEN’S Team & Replacements (v Wales, 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup – 7th-8th Place Play-Off, Kingspan Stadium, Saturday, August 26, kick-off 2pm):

15. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster)

13. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)

12. Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock/Leinster)

11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht)

10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

9. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/Leinster)

3. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

4. Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster)

5. Marie Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

6. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s/Leinster) (capt)

7. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

8. Heather O’Brien (Highfield/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Leah Lyons (Highfield/Munster)

17. Ilse van Staden (Cooke/Ulster)

18. Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/Connacht)

19. Sophie Spence (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

20. Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke/Ulster)

21. Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/Ulster)

22. Sene Naoupu (Harlequins)

23. Mairead Coyne (Galwegians/Connacht)

HORSE RACING

The Annual Glenbeigh Races take place this weekend.

The action gets underway at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Previewing, Charlie Farrelly………….

The 8-to-1 shot Marsha has landed the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes, the richest race on day 3 of the Ebor Festival.

In a thrilling renewal the filly got up on the line to beat American speedball Lady Aurelia.