SOCCER

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has re-signed for Manchester United.

The Swedish striker was a free agent after his United contract wasn’t renewed at the end of last season.

Ibrahimovic is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered towards the end of the season and isn’t expected to be fit again until December.

He’ll wear the number 10 jersey upon his return.

BADMINTON

Chloe and Sam Magee have lost their World Championship last-16 encounter.

Despite winning the first game, they lost 2-1 to the Olympic champions from Indonesia.

CYCLING

Nicolas Roche remains 13-seconds down on race leader Chris Froome after today’s sixth stage of the Vuelta a Espana but he’s up one place on general classification.

Tomas Marczynski won today’s stage.

HORSE RACING

Day 2 of The Killarney August Festival is well underway.

The feature today was The Laurels Pub & Restaurant Kingdom Gold Cup Handicap which has gone to Snow Falcon for Noel Meade and Colin Keane.

The hot favourite Enable has romped to victory in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks, the feature race on Day 2 of the Ebor Festival.

Mike Vince was watching trackside…………..

Davy Russell is to face a Turf Club hearing on Saturday.

The jockey appeared to strike his mount Kings Dolly at Tramore last weekend.

The hearing will take place in Killarney at noon.