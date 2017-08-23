SOCCER

England’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has retired from international football.

The Everton striker says manager Gareth Southgate called him this week to say he wanted to include him in his next squad – but decided it’s the time to “bow out”.

Rooney ends his England career having scored 53 goals.

He won 119 caps – more than any other outfield player.

Richard Newman reports………….

UCD have been granted a place in this season’s UEFA Youth League.

The club’s under-19s will be in among some of the biggest names in European football when the draw is made for the Domestic Champions Youth League next week.

They’ll hope to emulate the achievements of Cork City who last year beat HJK Helsinki before a defeat to Roma.

HOCKEY

Ireland’s men’s side will have to settle for fifth place at best at the Euro Hockey Championships in Amsterdam.

Despite taking a first quarter lead through Matthew Nelson, they went down to a 2-1 defeat to England to complete their Pool B campaign.

SWIMMING

Shane Ryan has won gold in the 50-metre backstroke at the World Student Games.

He swam a time of 24-point-7-2 seconds to become only Ireland’s second swimming gold medalist at the games, and the first since Gary O’Toole in 1991.

GAA

The Senior Hurling League Div 1 Final between Ballyduff and Kilmoyley fixed for Friday evening next has been called off.

RUGBY

Rassie Erasmus says the Munster players are coping with his impending departure.

The province’s Director of Rugby will take up a similar role with the Springboks in December, with Munster still seeking a replacement.

Erasmus says heading home to South Africa was a unique proposition for him…………..

HORSE RACING

The Vincent O’Brien Ruby Stakes was won by Canary Road on the opening day of the Killarney August Festival.

The winner trained by PJ Prendergast with Jockey Ronan Whelan on board was a 15/2 shot.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Ulysses has won the million pound Juddmonte International Stakes, the feature Group 1 on the first day of the York Ebor Festival.

In a race that more than lived up to expectations he battled home under Champion Jockey Jim Crowley by 2 lengths to beat the three year old pair Churchill and Barney Roy.

Mike Vince was trackside for the stylish win…………

Berkshire based Crowley spoke to Racing UK after the race……….