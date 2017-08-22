BADMINTON

Chole and Sam Magee are through to the last-16 of the Mixed Doubles at the World Championships in Glasgow.

The Donegal siblings beat the sixteenth seeds Yuta Watanabe (PR: Watt-ann-ah-bay) and Arisa Higashino (PR: Hig-ash-no) by 2-games to 1.

The Magees will likely face the Indonesian third seeds in the next round.

HOCKEY

Ireland’s women have ended their EuroHockey Championship pool campaign with a defeat.

A strong final quarter saw Germany win 5-1 in Amsterdam.

Soccer

Former Premier League stars Carlos Tevez, Juan Sebastian Veron and Dirk Kuyt have all been named by Russian hackers as players who were allowed to use otherwise-banned drugs at the 2010 World Cup.

The exemptions were granted for medical reasons.

The hackers have published similar details about Olympic athletes in the past – including Sir Bradley Wiggins.

The group also claims there were 160 failed drugs tests in football in 2015 – four in the UK.

***

Barcelona are to sue Neymar for 8-point-5 million euro for alleged breach of contract.

The Brazilian moved to P-S-G earlier this month for a world record fee after his buyout clause was met.

But Barcelona are looking to recoup a bonus paid to Neymar for a contract renewal last year.