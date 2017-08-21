Gaelic Games

The GAA have confirmed that David Gough will take charge of Saturday’s All Ireland Football semi final replay between Mayo and Kerry.

Earlier, the association confirmed a reduction in ticket prices for the game at Croke Park.

Fans will pay 35-euro or stand tickets, a reduction of 10-euro from yesterday’s drawn game.

Terrace tickets have been cut by 5-euro to 25.

Boxing

Carl Frampton has confirmed his mooted split with manager Barry McGuigan.

The former two-weight world champion’s last fight with Andres Guttierez was cancelled, after initially being postponed due to an injury to the Mexican fighter.

Frampton’s future with McGuigan’s Cyclone Promotions had been in serious doubt after he resigned as a director before that scheduled fight.

Frampton thanked the McGuigan family in a statement, after being guided by them since turning pro in 2009.

Soccer

Burnley have completed the signing of striker Chris Wood for a club record fee.

They’re understood to have paid in the region of 16-million pounds for the New Zealand international.

***

Manchester City’s Samir Nasri has joined Turkish club Antalyaspor on a two-year contract.

The France midfielder leaves City after six years having won two Premier League titles and the League Cup.

***

Gylfi Sigurdsson is expected to make his Everton debut tonight as they make the trip to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Kick off at the Etihad is at 8.